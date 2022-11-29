Home Sport Other

BWF rankings: Lakshya Sen regains career-best sixth spot, Gayatri-Treesa breaks into top 20

Lakshya Sen, the 21-year-old from Almora who had a stellar run this season, has 75,024 points from 23 tournaments.

Published: 29th November 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

India's Lakshya Sen celebrates his victory in the Men's Singles Gold Medal Match. (Photo | PTI)

India's Lakshya Sen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two spots to regain his career-best sixth position in the latest BWF World Rankings.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had a stellar run this season, has 75,024 points from 23 tournaments.

Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy remained static at world number 11 and 12 respectively.

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand broke into the top 20 by jumping two places to world number 19.

The pair, winner of a bronze medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, has 46,020 points from 17 tournaments.

French Open and Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained in the seventh spot in men's doubles.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also remained at the 24th position.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who hasn't played any tournament since the Birmingham CWG due to an ankle injury, also stayed at the world number six position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshya Sen BWF World Rankings Kidambi Srikanth H S Prannoy Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand Commonwealth Games
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp