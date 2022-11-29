Home Sport Other

Formula One giant Ferrari's team principal Mattia Binotto leaves after troubled season

Rumours had been swirling about Binotto's future ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month as the team failed to mount a serious challenge to Red Bull.

Published: 29th November 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc(R) of Monaco speaks with Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto(L)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc(R) of Monaco speaks with Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto(L) (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Mattia Binotto has resigned as team principal of Formula One giants Ferrari, the historic Italian manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

"Ferrari N.V. announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role as Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal on December 31," read the statement.

The 53-year-old Swiss-born Italian had been with Ferrari for almost three decades, stepping up to the role of team principal in 2019.

Rumours had been swirling about Binotto's future ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month as the team failed to mount a serious challenge to Red Bull after a promising start to the campaign.

"With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari," Binotto said in the statement.

"I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I'm sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future."

ALSO READ | Michael Schumacher Ferrari fetches record USD 15 million at auction

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari Group, said Binotto had achieved many things in his role, including making Ferrari competitive again.

"I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year," said Vigna.

"As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport."

Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport had broken the original story about Binotto's future -- though the team said the story was without foundation -- and claimed that Ferrari were considering recruiting Alfa Romeo team chief Fred Vasseur.

After a dreadful season in 2020 and a lacklustre year of recovery in 2021, Ferrari began this season with two wins in the opening three races, but were then swept aside by the runaway success of Red Bull as Max Verstappen powered to his second world title.

The team claimed further victories in July, but failed to win any of the remaining 11 races.

Numerous pitlane missteps damaged number one driver Charles Leclerc's attempt to keep tabs on Verstappen. Leclerc finished second in the title race but almost 150 points adrift of the Dutchman.

Ferrari also finished runners-up in the constructors' championship, but over 200 points behind Red Bull.

Kimi Raikkonen delivered Ferrari's last drivers' crown in 2007, with the team winning their last constructors' championship the following year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ferrari Formula One Mattia Binotto Red Bull Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp