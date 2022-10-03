Home Sport Other

National Games: Swimming begins with Assam's Astha Choudhury setting record

Choudhury clocked 1:03.91 in the 100m Butterfly heats to take the Games record from Richa Mishra, who set it at 1:04.41 in Ranchi in 2011.

Published: 03rd October 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Swimmer Astha Choudhury (C) after winning National Games gold. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

RAJKOT: Assam's Astha Choudhury claimed the honour of becoming the first swimmer to break a record as the National Games Aquatics competition commenced at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex here on Sunday.

She clocked 1:03.91 in the 100m Butterfly heats to take the Games record from Richa Mishra, who set it at 1:04.41 in Ranchi in 2011.

Incidentally, the Butterfly specialist had clocked 1:03.07 in Guwahati last month to claim the National Record too.

Tanishi Gupta (Karnataka) and Divya Satija (Haryana) were second and third fastest in the heats.

Sajan Prakash, the Best Male Athlete of the 2015 National Games, started his quest to repeat that feat by entering two individual finals and the Kerala team's 4x100m Freestyle relay final. On a day when his younger Olympic colleague, Srihari Nataraj, made his appearance only in the Freestyle relay heats, Sajan Prakash stated his intent in very clear terms.

ALSO READ | National Games 2022: Bhavani Devi wins hat-trick of gold medals

Aware of the number of races that he will have to compete in in his pursuit of that title, he was conservative in doing enough to make the finals in the 200m Freestyle and 100m Butterfly. Sajan Prakash opened with a 1:55.74 in the 200m Freestyle, his time being the fifth fastest in the heats behind rising star Aneesh S Gowda and Sambhavv Rao (both Karnataka), Gujarat's big hope Aryan Nehra and Vishal Grewal (Delhi).

Vedaant Madhavan, who trains alongside Sajan Prakash in Dubai, also made it to the final. National champion Harsh Saroha (Haryana), who finished ninth, has been marked as a reserve for the final.

The vastly experienced Sajan Prakash breezed to the top of the 100m Butterfly qualifications with a time of 56.16 seconds. Sambhavv Rao also made it to his second final, clocking 57.47 though Assam's Bikram Changmai (Assam) was the second fastest of the qualifiers from the heats.

Karnataka youngster Dhindihi Desinghu was the fastest in the women's 200m Freestyle heats, coming home in 2:11.44. She would get the pride of place in the lane allocation in the final ahead of Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) and Shivangi Sarma (Assam).

