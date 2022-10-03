SC-appointed retd judge Rao calls for meeting with IOA & other stakeholders

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

Days after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave its nod for amending the Indian Olympic Constitution (IOA), Supreme Court-appointed retired judge L Nageswara Rao has called all stakeholders for a meeting between 10am to 4pm on October 14.

The retired judge in a notice said that he has been appointed by the Supreme Court to undertake the following task: "a. Preparing the amendments to the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (“IOA”); b. Preparation of the electoral college; c. Conducting the elections of the IOA; and d. To prepare a road map for the amendment of the IOA Constitution and for the conduct of the IOA elections so that the entire process is completed at best, by 15 December 2022."

In order to discuss about the amendments and the road ahead, he has called upon the petitioner — senior advocate Rahul Mehra — the Union Government, Sports Authority of India, Athletics Federation of India, Badminton Association of India, National Rifle Association of India, All India Tennis Federation, All India Chess Federation, Indian Amateur Boxing Federation among others.

There are a few things that seemed interesting. The discussion on IOC constitution is being held at the VIP Lounge of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex. Also, it needs to be seen who will represent IABF. The Boxing Federation of India is the recognised body now. Rao has also called interested State Olympic Associations to be part of the meeting.

Rao has invited the "the Consultant Sportspersons as appointed by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court... Mr. Abhinav Bindra, Sport-Shooter, Olympic, Gold Medallist; Ms. Anju Bobby George, Long Jump Olympian; and Ms. Bombayla Devi Laishram, Archer Olympian to put forth their views during the said meeting."



