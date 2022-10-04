Home Sport Other

Akhil Rabindra finishes 8th in European GT4 season

The 26-year-old finished the season after completing Round 6 at the Circuit Barcelona with a P14 and P11 finish in the silver category.

Published: 04th October 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian racing driver Akhil Rabindra

Indian racing driver Akhil Rabindra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the season in an impressive 8th position in the silver drivers' category with 88 points.

The 26-year-old finished the season after completing Round 6 at the Circuit Barcelona with a P14 and P11 finish in the silver category.

Akhil drives the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car for the team, Racing Spirit of Léman along with his co-driver Tom Lanning.

The team finished fourth overall in the team table in the silver category.

The weekend for Akhil started with a P10 in Qualification 2 with the best timings of 1:55.195 from 4 laps.

His co-driver Canning had earlier finished P2 in Qualifying 1 with a time of 1:54.089 in 6 laps.

In Race 1, Akhil finished in P14 along with his co-driver for a combined time of 1:01:47.965 over 23 laps.

In Race 2, they finished in a better position from the first race to finish P11 over 18 laps in 1:00:53.091.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Rabindra Racing European GT4 Series
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp