Home Sport Other

Indian women's team knocked out of TT World C'ships

Manika Batra, whose form has been patchy throughout the tournament, was no match to the world number 22 Chen Szu-Yu as the Indian succumbed to a disappointing 0-3 defeat.

Published: 05th October 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Table Tennis representative photo

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHENGDU: The Indian women's team's campaign at the World Table Tennis Championship ended with a 0-3 pre-quarterfinals loss to Chinese Taipei here on Wednesday.

The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their respective singles to concede the Round of 16 tie.

Manika, whose form has been patchy throughout the tournament, was no match to the world number 22 Chen Szu-Yu as the Indian succumbed to a disappointing 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 3-11) defeat.

With India trailing 0-1, Birmingham Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist Sreeja couldn't get past world number 35 Ching I-Ching and went down 1-3 (8-11, 11-5 6-11, 9-11).

Chitale fought hard and came close to giving India its first win in the tie but the teenager lost to experienced Liu Hsing-Yin 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 7-11).

The Indian team defeated the Czech Republic and Egypt while going down to Germany in the group stage.

The Indian men's team will take on China in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championship Indian Women Team
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp