Home Sport Other

Grandmaster Hans Niemann defends reputation after cheating claims

Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen last week accused 19-year-old Niemann of cheating.

Published: 06th October 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Grandmaster Hans Niemann.(Photo | Instagram, hans_niemann)

By AFP

PARIS: American international grandmaster Hans Niemann said Wednesday he "won't back down," after the chess platform chess.com reported he has "probably cheated more than 100 times" in online games.

Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen last week accused 19-year-old Niemann of cheating.

"Overall, we have found that Hans (Niemann) has likely cheated in more than 100 online chess games, including several prize money events," the world's leading online chess platform wrote in a Tuesday evening report that ran 20 pages, with 50 additional appendices.

Chess.com banned Niemann on September 5, shortly after the first accusations were made, but the platform is defending itself against suggestions that it is under pressure from Carlsen, whose Play Magnus company it is in the process of buying.

After a victory in the US Chess Championship Wednesday, Niemann said the game he had just won "spoke for itself and showed the chess player that I am".

He added, "It also showed that I'm not going to back down and I'm going to play my best chess here regardless of the pressure that I'm under," but declined to comment further.

Chess.com says it is "extremely confident" in its means of detecting cheating, which includes using grandmasters -- the highest rank of chess players -- as well as an analysis of moves made by computer programmes.

'Statistically extraordinary'

The suspicions of the platform go beyond the framework of the internet. It also devotes part of its report to Niemann's spectacular and rapid progress on the chessboard.

"While we do not doubt that Hans is a talented player, we note that his results are statistically extraordinary," said the report which illustrated the American's rise with a dramatic graph.

However, chess.com said it had no evidence that Niemann had cheated in "over-the-board" (OTB) games when players are physically present.

"There is nothing in our statistical investigation to raise any red flags regarding Hans' OTB play and rise," said the report.

Last month, at the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Carlsen lost to Niemann OTB and then withdrew from the tournament, posting a video that implied something improper had taken place.

Chess.com described this encounter as "bizarre" but concluded that there was no evidence "that Hans cheated in this game and we do not advocate for any conclusions regarding cheating being made based on this one encounter".

Two weeks after St Louis, the two players met again in the sixth round of the online Julius Baer Generation Cup. This time Carlsen resigned after making just one move, going on to release a statement that he would not "play against people that have cheated repeatedly in the past".

The International Chess Federation announced on September 29 that it was opening an investigation into these accusations of cheating.

Niemann has admitted to cheating in the past on chess.com, when he was between 12 and 16 years old, but denies the most recent accusations, claiming to be "ready to play naked", if necessary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hans Niemann Magnus Carlsen Chess Niemann cheating
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp