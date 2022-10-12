2022 National Games: Super mom Sandhya's juggling act

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Sandhya Kispotta had a baby boy through C-section in September last year. She was a busy mom taking care of a little Sarvin Johnson when the 2022 National Games were announced. A junior teacher at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, she was already juggling between school and home duties when the announcement made her make a decision. By then she had competed in three National Games (2007, 2011 and 2015) and won 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze in sprint kayaking.

The 35-year-old Sandhya has been a partner with Rajina Kiro, the kayaking legend from the islands, for more than 15 years and was desperate to take a plunge into competitive kayaking after a gap of two years.

"I competed in the 2020 National Championships and won three gold and two silver but was not expecting the National Games to happen this year. The announcement made me speak to my husband Johnson Mangra and other family members," Sandhya, who bagged a K2 500m bronze at the ongoing Games at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad, told this daily.

The couple then spoke to the doctor, who gave them a nod but also cautioned them to tread carefully. "The doctor said I can compete but the progress should be gradual. I should not start heavy lifting, running and paddling from Day One. So we started training in July and gradually increased the workload. That one month was good for me to stake a claim in the A&N Islands team for the Games by competing in the Uttarakhand National Championships held in August. I won two gold and as many silver there to earn a spot in the team," Sandhya, who had also competed in K4 event at the 2018 Asian Games, added.

Sandhya was accompanied by her elder sister Sangeeta Kispotta to Uttarakhand. She used to take care of the child when the mother was away competing in water. It was the same here in Ahmedabad as Sangeeta once again shouldered the responsibility with Sandhya's husband Johnson by the side.

As they reached Ahmedabad on October 4, the change in climate meant the one-year-old Sarvin developed a sore throat, cold and cough. "We met the doctor as he had a sore throat, fever, cold and cough. All of us including Sandhya used to stay awake. I understand it's difficult for her but despite that she won a medal and kept her record intact at the National Games," said Johnson.

Sandhya used to train for two hours each in the morning and evening ahead of the Games. The timings only increased once she reached the Games venue. But her husband and sister ensured that she stayed focussed by taking care of the toddler. "She needs proper sleep for a better recovery. Unfortunately that was not possible with the boy only being a year old. Sarvin used to stay at the hotel with her sister while I used to accompany her to the venue. She used to rush to the hotel soon after the training session and race," Johnson said.

Given her decision to keep competing, Sandhya might have faced a lot of hardships. She, however, is not yet ready to give up paddling, at least in the immediate future. "I have heard that the next Games are scheduled in Goa in 2023. I will try my best to compete there. I will keep training to stay fit. By then my son will be a year older so hopefully we (including husband and sister) will face less difficulty in handling him," Sandhya signed off.

