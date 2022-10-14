All-India women’s snooker  organised by CWCSF to be held from October 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2nd All-India women’s invitation snooker tournament organised by Chakrapani Women’s Cue Sports Foundation (CWCSF) will be held from October 16 at IIT Alumni Industry Interaction Center, Chennai. Twenty one, players including 14 of the top 16 women snooker players, in the country will vie for top honours in this unique tournament.

One of popular women’s snooker tournaments is back after a gap of two years, post Covid-19. Top women cueists such as Vidya Pillai, Varshaa Sanjeev, Amee Kamani, Anupama Ramachandran, and Umadevi Revanna are among the players taking part in the Rs 7,50,000 prize money tournament. This unique tournament offers two trophies - Inspire Trophy and Plate Trophy and will be conducted on league followed by knock-out formats. All matches will be telecast live on the YouTube channel of Sportzworkz.

Murali cracks ton

Muralikrishna Syam Mohan Nair’s unbeaten(105 n.o) enabled City II to bag a lead of 30 runs over City IV in the drawn match of the TNCA round-robin Under-16 tournament.

Brief scores: City I 348/3 in 90 overs (KV Raghav 130, K Abhinav 101, Gaurav Ravindran 81) drew with City III 241 in 72.4 overs (D Shailesh Dev 60, M Vishal Ram 62, S Suriyakanth 3/33, K Abhinav 3/14); City IV 193 & 62/2 in 20 overs drew with City II 223 in 87.3 overs (Muralikrishna Syam Mohan Nair 105 n.o, S Sreeshanth 3/28).

Selva shines

Selva Kumar's 5/26 came in handy for Freyer to beat Neilsen by six wickets in the corporate cricket tournament organised by Kauvery Hospital for breast cancer awareness.

Brief scores: Neilsen IQ 72/9 in 10 overs (Abheesh 37 n.o; Selva Kumar 5/26) lost to Freyer 73/4 in 5.4 overs; Equitas Small Finance 121/8 in 10 overs (C Karthik 74; Sachin Sharma 3/26, K Sathish 3/26) bt Zoho Corporation 102 /5 in 10 overs; Bludart Aviation ltd 55/7 in 10 overs (Saravanan 3/9) lost to SRF RC 56 no loss in 6.3 overs (Saravanan 38 n.o); Shriram Transport 94/5 in 10 overs lost to Velan Specialist Hospital 97/4 in 7.3 overs (NC Hari 38 n.o).

