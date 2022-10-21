Home Sport Other

Billiards: Anupama pips Uma

Published: 21st October 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Cueist Anupama Ramachandran.

Cueist Anupama Ramachandran. (Photo | Twitter/Cue Sports India)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anupama Ramachandran had to use all her experience to overcome Uma Devi 3-2 in the quarterfinals league round in the Group Y category of the 2nd All-India women’s invitation snooker tournament organised by Chakrapani Women’s Cue Sports Foundation (CWCSF) at IIT Alumni Industry Interaction Center, here.

While there were no big breaks, both Anupama and Uma executed excellent safety shots and the match was decided on the penultimate ball in the last frame. In the Plate Trophy, Neeta Kothari, Suniti Damani and Keerthana Pandian made it to the semifinals.

Results: Inspire Trophy: Varshaa Sanjeev bt Arantxa Sanchis 58-29, 18-66, 51-59, 80-48, 64-41; Uma Devi lost to Anupama Ramachandra 71-46, 53-25, 69-73, 27-66, 48-61; Amee Kamani bt Vidya Pillai 25-63, 54-42, 81(36)-23, 68-53; Ishika Shah bt Pooja Galundia 56-13, 57-16, 50-37; Uma Devi bt Pooja Galundia 66-48, 78-24, 45-56, 18-59, 61-49; Ishika Shah lost to Anupama Ramachandran 75-61, 18-61, 78-25, 50-62, 20-61; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Vidya Pillai  43 (31)-79, 97 (66)-8, 64-16, 38-72, 67-37; Amee Kamani bt Arantxa Sanchis 69-37, 57-12, 58 (58)-14; Anupama Ramachandran bt Pooja Galundia 67-19, 48-55, 74 (49)-1, 69-37.

Plate Trophy: Suniti Damani bt Snenthra Babu 58-10, 69-25; Neena Praveen bt Roopa KS 64-27, 68-22; Keethana Pandian bt Natasha Chethan 49-4, 76-50; Aanya Patel lost to Suniti Damani 66-69, 38-71.

Thirushkamini shines
Skipper MD Thirushkamini’s 47 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Gujarat by 47 runs in the BCCI senior women’s T20 league played at the ACA stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati. Thirushkamini and Abarna put on 70 runs in 68 balls for the opening wicket.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 123/3 in 20 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 47) bt Gujarat 76/4 in 20 ovs (Bhavana Goplani 25).

