Home Sport Other

Chennai to host 2023 Squash World Cup

The three-day World Squash Federation conference and AGM here has been a big boost for India.

Published: 31st October 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

The World Squash Federation (WSH) members at the AGM in Chennai on Sunday

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The three-day World Squash Federation conference and AGM here has been a big boost for India. The Indian Squash Federation’s infrastructure and its organisational skills have impressed the world body and its president Zena Wooldridge, who informed that the revamped squash World Cup in 2023 will be held in Chennai. She also said that it will be followed by a world event. She was optimistic that the city could host the 2025 edition of the World Cup too. ‘’We have got the support to bring the new World Cup to Chennai. The World Cup was previously held in 2011. It hasn’t been hosted since then. It will be a revamped one and it will most likely be a mixed team event. We have not decided on the qualification criteria as of now,” said Zena on the sidelines of the event.

‘’After a three-year break due to Covid, this conference and AGM have been critically important. It has helped in bringing the WSF family back together in person and we are most appreciative of the hospitality and generous support of the SRFI for hosting us in Chennai. We look forward to our renewed collaboration to support a transformation of our sport over the next few years. India is both an important territory and valued partner of the World Squash Federation. With a strong track record of supporting the WSF and delivering some memorable world events,’’ she added in praise of the city which she was visiting for the fourth time.

Several attempts in the past to make squash an Olympic sport had been futile. There are talks that the world body has been trying to push squash to be included in the 2028 Olympics. ‘’We are one of the shortlist of nine. We have a chance, we have made a good submission. Being in the shortlist of nine is itself an achievement in itself,” she said.

The three-day conference and AGM of WSF saw new Board Members being elected. Several former players and India’s Debendranath Sarangi too got extensions. ‘’Debendranath Sarangi is president of the India board (SRFI). So he’s coming back for his second term of office. He’s done two years and he’ll do another four years. The other board members are Pablo Serna from Columbia, Karim Darwish, a former World World Champion from Egypt. Susan Devoy is from New Zealand,’’ informed Zena.

Zena Wooldridge insisted that the performance of Indian players this year was a good sign for the sport. ‘’In the world doubles championship in Glasgow, India won its first two WC titles, in women’s doubles and mixed doubles. That was really exciting as it gave the sport a lot of profile in India. Then Saurav Ghosal winning a bronze at the Commonwealth Games too was good. India is really important market for us because it’s growing. India has massive potential for sport,” she said.

‘’We have launched our own OTT platform. We have at the moment squash TV, they are doing a good job in terms of quality. Quality of court, lighting, it is really good, we can still do some production enhancements,’’ signed off Zena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Squash Federation Indian Squash Federation 2023 Squash World Cup
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp