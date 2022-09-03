Returning Vijay looking to regain London form ahead of World Championship test

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's another remarkable story of a comeback. He doesn't have a full-time coach to guide him. No regular practice in shooting ranges because of his job. There had been a gap of more than four years before he tried to get back into the India team. For 2012 London Olympic silver medallist, Vijay Kumar, it's just a small target before aiming for bigger challenges. For now, he is delighted to be named in the shooting team for the World Championships in Cairo to be held from October 12 to 25.

The nationals last year was his first major competition where Vijay, who competes in 25m rapid fire pistol, tried to test his skill. And he had been consistent throughout the year to finish in the selections bracket of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), who announced a 48-member team on Friday based on performances during multiple trials/domestic/international competitions. Since he joined the Himachal Pradesh police in 2017, he had to leave practice and concentrate on training. Interestingly, his last major competition in 2018 too, happened to be the World Championships.

Working as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Himachal Pradesh Police, he hardly had time for practice after joining duty. Training and then postings later on kept him away from shooting ranges. "Difficult to find time while training," he told this newspaper on Friday. "I don't have a coach and I have to go to Chandigarh to train in a 25m range. I have to take permission from the department and arrange for the range. No problem. It's all part of life."

It all started last during the National Shooting Championships in November-December, more than four years in 'exile'. "I took a week's permission to train and I competed at the nationals," said Vijay. "My performance was good and during the trials, too, I maintained my form." With so much competition, he knew it would not be easy to get back into the national team. "Every year there is a new shooter who would do well. I don't even have a coach. I train on my own with whatever experience I have. I have attended those 15-day national camps in June and July where I practiced with coaches, both foreign and Indian."

Vijay pointed out that during his practice, when not in national camp, would be quite random. "We don't find ranges everywhere and also no coach with me. I ask my friends to help me out but when in national camp, I get guidance," he said. Vijay is right now posted at an HP Police battalion near Anandpur Sahib and has to go to Chandigarh for practice.

The 35-year-old is taking one competition at a time. For him there are areas where he needs rapid improvement. "I know I have to improve to get back to my London Olympic form. I am working hard and preparing for the World Championships as I have to do well for my country." The World Championships will offer quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Vijay said his aim would be to do well.

During the break too, Vijay entertained thoughts of a comeback. "I am a very positive person and I always thought I could get back into the team," he said. With the Paris Olympics in sight, Vijay aims for bigger targets. "But one challenge at a time," he said.

CHENNAI: It's another remarkable story of a comeback. He doesn't have a full-time coach to guide him. No regular practice in shooting ranges because of his job. There had been a gap of more than four years before he tried to get back into the India team. For 2012 London Olympic silver medallist, Vijay Kumar, it's just a small target before aiming for bigger challenges. For now, he is delighted to be named in the shooting team for the World Championships in Cairo to be held from October 12 to 25. The nationals last year was his first major competition where Vijay, who competes in 25m rapid fire pistol, tried to test his skill. And he had been consistent throughout the year to finish in the selections bracket of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), who announced a 48-member team on Friday based on performances during multiple trials/domestic/international competitions. Since he joined the Himachal Pradesh police in 2017, he had to leave practice and concentrate on training. Interestingly, his last major competition in 2018 too, happened to be the World Championships. Working as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Himachal Pradesh Police, he hardly had time for practice after joining duty. Training and then postings later on kept him away from shooting ranges. "Difficult to find time while training," he told this newspaper on Friday. "I don't have a coach and I have to go to Chandigarh to train in a 25m range. I have to take permission from the department and arrange for the range. No problem. It's all part of life." It all started last during the National Shooting Championships in November-December, more than four years in 'exile'. "I took a week's permission to train and I competed at the nationals," said Vijay. "My performance was good and during the trials, too, I maintained my form." With so much competition, he knew it would not be easy to get back into the national team. "Every year there is a new shooter who would do well. I don't even have a coach. I train on my own with whatever experience I have. I have attended those 15-day national camps in June and July where I practiced with coaches, both foreign and Indian." Vijay pointed out that during his practice, when not in national camp, would be quite random. "We don't find ranges everywhere and also no coach with me. I ask my friends to help me out but when in national camp, I get guidance," he said. Vijay is right now posted at an HP Police battalion near Anandpur Sahib and has to go to Chandigarh for practice. The 35-year-old is taking one competition at a time. For him there are areas where he needs rapid improvement. "I know I have to improve to get back to my London Olympic form. I am working hard and preparing for the World Championships as I have to do well for my country." The World Championships will offer quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Vijay said his aim would be to do well. During the break too, Vijay entertained thoughts of a comeback. "I am a very positive person and I always thought I could get back into the team," he said. With the Paris Olympics in sight, Vijay aims for bigger targets. "But one challenge at a time," he said.