CWG medal winner para sportsperson under dope scanner after morphine found in sample

Morphine is prohibited in-competition under the WADA Code.

Published: 06th September 2022 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian medallist in a para sport event in the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games is currently under the dope scanner after Morphine, a prohibited substance under the WADA Code, was found in his urine sample, according to sources.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the umbrella governing body of all the para sports in the country, said that the CWG organisers have not termed it as a "dope violation" as a final decision is yet to arrive. PTI is withholding the identity of the para sportsperson.

"We can't say this is a case of dope violation as the CWG organisers have not said so. Investigation is going on. They have asked some questions and we have given our reply. Let's see what is the decision," a PCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The para sportsperson had taken a painkiller and declared this in the form submitted before giving the dope sample. The morphine which was allegedly found could have been in his system due to the painkiller. We are hoping for a favourable decision." 

Morphine is prohibited in-competition under the WADA Code.

Indian para athletes had won three medals in the Birmingham CWG -- two gold and one silver -- out of the total 61 won by the country.

