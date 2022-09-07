Rowing, kayaking and canoeing in troubled waters at National Games in Gujarat

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water sports like rowing, kayaking and canoeing seem to be troubled waters as far as the much-awaited National Games scheduled to be held across six cities of Gujarat are concerned.

Even as the last date to send entries expired, all the names sent by the two federations have been kept on hold creating a situation of confusion among the athletes and respective state associations. The event is scheduled to begin on September 29.

The bone of contention seems to be the number of events officially allowed for kayaking and canoeing. For rowing, the situation arose as the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) allegedly barred rowers from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) from representing their respective states. As of now, the only way they can represent is through the Services.

"They (organising committee) want to hold six events — three each in men's and women's categories — at the Games. The sport has more than 30 events but we agreed on 16 Olympic events (12 in kayaking and canoeing and four in slalom) as was informed to us in the past. However, now the events have been further reduced to six. If it happens, then I don't think kayaking and canoeing can be held at the Games, as it will deprive at least 50 athletes a chance of competing," Prashant Kushwaha, president of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), told this daily.

Players have been waiting for the last seven years for the Games and will be unfair if a majority of them are deprived of a chance to participate. Mayank Thakur, the chairperson of Para Canoe of the IKCA, said 36 events were held during the 2011 National Games in Jharkhand.

"When three dozen of the events can be held at the Maithon Dam, 48km away from Dhanbad then why can't we hold at least Olympic events in Gujarat?" Thakur asked. All the events in kayaking, canoeing and rowing will be held in Ahmedabad.

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) has some other issues. According to RFI, the entries sent by it to the IOA are on hold. It is learnt that the RFI has sent entries including Services' rowers, who couldn't make it to the SSCB squad, in the state teams.

However, the names were rejected on the ground that the SSCB is being considered a state unit and its rowers cannot represent their respective states. As per the norm, only 18 rowers can compete for the SSCB at the Games. However, there are more than 100 rowers training 24x7 throughout the year at the Army Rowing Node in Pune.

According to the National Games rule, an athlete can represent his/her employer or his/her respective state at the championship. If the RFI's request is rejected then the state associations have to conduct trials again sans the Services rowers. This will also mean most of the states will be forced to send second-string teams.

"All players should be given a right to participate regardless of whether they are from Services or not. Services players will add glitter and value to their teams and championships otherwise standards of rowing will be poor in men's events," Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of the RFI, told this daily.

Like IKCA, the number of events for the RFI has also been restricted. Only 14 Olympic events seven each for men and women will be held at the Games. However, the RFI seems happy with the decision.

Dr Arjunsinh Rana, Vice Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar, who is responsible for coordinating with federations, said the issues will be resolved as the state government is leaving no stone unturned to make it the best Games so far.

"IOA will hold the meeting in a couple of days where positive decisions will be taken. GTCC will also ensure that participation of players doesn't get affected at any cost," Rana told this daily. Speaking on the RFI's concerns, he said, "It's the technical problem and GTCC will resolve it."

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said that the arrangement as of now is what the federations are saying but he will speak to the GTCC chairman and Gujarat government to resolve the issues. "The federations have apprised me of the issues and I will try to get them resolved by having a meeting with GTCC and state government," said Mehta.

