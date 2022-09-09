Home Sport Other

Tough draw for hosts India at FIH men’s hockey World Cup

India players Manpreet Singh, left, and Sandeep Singh, centre, celebrate their teams first goal during the hockey match between India and Wales. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  For India, the FIH men’s hockey World Cup draw looks not too favourable. The hosts are drawn in Pool D along with England, the toughest opponent, Spain and Wales during the draw here on Thursday.

England are ranked No 6, one rung lower than India, while Spain are at No 8 but were two-time silver-medallists. The matches will be held at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January.

Wales are way behind at No 16. The pools have been divided into four of four teams each. The draw ceremony was organised in the presence of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and FIH acting president Seif Ahmed. 

World champions Belgium are the top seeds and have been grouped in Pool B. Commonwealth Games champion Australia are drawn in Pool A, while the Netherlands are in Pool C.

Odisha CM said the state is proud to host the event again.

“We are always very proud to welcome the best hockey teams and players of the world for such an outstanding event. This time, the appetite is even bigger since, on top of our magnificent Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar — where so many wonderful sports stories have already been written — we are inviting the world to a brand-new arena, namely the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela,” he said.

Groupings

Pool-A: Australia, South Africa, France; Pool-B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany; Pool-C:  Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia,  New Zealand Pool-D: India, Wales, Spain, England.

