Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand becomes India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

By PTI

CHENNAI: Bengaluru teenager Pranav Anand became India's 76th Grandmaster after he crossed the 2,500 Elo mark in the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania.

The 15-year-old, having already met the other requirements that are necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour late on Thursday.

To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points. Anand had scored the third and final GM norm at the 55th Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland in July.

"He is passionate about chess. Extremely interested and passionate about the game. He can work for any number of hours," Anand's coach V Saravanan said.

"He is especially good in calculation and end games; they are his two biggest strengths right now," Saravanan said about his ward's ninth-round win in the under-16 section of the World Youth Chess Championship 2022.

"Also, the most important reason for Pranav's achievement is the dedication of his family; his mother, and father. They have spent so much time on and supported him. If the pandemic was not there, Pranav could have become a GM at least a year ago. He is one of the most talented kids I have ever come across," the International Master added.

Anand had secured his third and final GM norm in Biel by drawing his game against Spain's number five GM Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli (2619) in the penultimate round.

He had also beaten GM Maxime Lagarde of France (2631), GM Sethuraman S P(2623), drawn with GM Aryan Chopra (2610) and GM Shant Sargsyan of Armenia (2661) in the event.

His first two GM norms came in the Sitges Open (in January 2022) and Vezerkepso GM Round Robin (March 2022) tournaments.

CHENNAI: Bengaluru teenager Pranav Anand became India's 76th Grandmaster after he crossed the 2,500 Elo mark in the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania. The 15-year-old, having already met the other requirements that are necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour late on Thursday. To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points. Anand had scored the third and final GM norm at the 55th Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland in July. "He is passionate about chess. Extremely interested and passionate about the game. He can work for any number of hours," Anand's coach V Saravanan said. "He is especially good in calculation and end games; they are his two biggest strengths right now," Saravanan said about his ward's ninth-round win in the under-16 section of the World Youth Chess Championship 2022. "Also, the most important reason for Pranav's achievement is the dedication of his family; his mother, and father. They have spent so much time on and supported him. If the pandemic was not there, Pranav could have become a GM at least a year ago. He is one of the most talented kids I have ever come across," the International Master added. Anand had secured his third and final GM norm in Biel by drawing his game against Spain's number five GM Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli (2619) in the penultimate round. He had also beaten GM Maxime Lagarde of France (2631), GM Sethuraman S P(2623), drawn with GM Aryan Chopra (2610) and GM Shant Sargsyan of Armenia (2661) in the event. His first two GM norms came in the Sitges Open (in January 2022) and Vezerkepso GM Round Robin (March 2022) tournaments.