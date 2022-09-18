Home Sport Other

Injured Bajrang loses, medal hopes still alive

However, the result remained the same with the only difference being a 10-0 win via technical superiority for Yianni.

Published: 18th September 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Bajrang Punia. ( File Photo)

Wrestler Bajrang Punia. ( File Photo)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back in 2019, the venue was iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Bajrang Punia then became the first Indian wrestler to be invited by the USA Wrestling to compete at the famed New York fight night. Even as he created history, Bajrang lost a close bout to USA’s Yianni Diakomihalis 8-10. 

The two met again after three years but the venue and event were different with a World Championships medal to fight for.

However, the result remained the same with the only difference being a 10-0 win via technical superiority for Yianni.

Earlier, at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, Bajrang on Saturday had already edged past two-time Worlds bronze medallist Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier from Cuba 5-4 in a close 1/8 bout despite suffering a head injury in the first period.

Heavily bandaged on the head during the medical time-out, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist managed to come out triumphant only to meet the American wrestler in the quarterfinal.

The injury apparently slowed down the three-time Worlds medallist as his opponent got four step-outs to take a lead of 4-0 after the first period.

Bajrang tried to bridge the gap in the second and final period but the two-time cadet world champ took him down, the decision was challenged by the Indian camp but got overturned.

The American again executed a takedown and had one more stepout to complete the win.

Incidentally, India’s Sujeet had beat Yianni a couple of months ago to claim 65kg gold at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, Tunisia.

Bajrang will now have a shot at the bronze medal as the American wrestler reached the final.

Meanwhile, Sagar Jaglan narrowly missed out on a medal in the 74kg weight category.

He won the first two bouts before losing the quarterfinal against the eventual finalist from the USA.

He then defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mongolia 7-3 in the repechage round to make it to the bronze medal contest.

However, Iran’s Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei proved to be too strong for the Indian in the bronze medal match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Yianni Diakomihalis
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp