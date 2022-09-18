Injured Bajrang loses, medal hopes still alive

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back in 2019, the venue was iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Bajrang Punia then became the first Indian wrestler to be invited by the USA Wrestling to compete at the famed New York fight night. Even as he created history, Bajrang lost a close bout to USA’s Yianni Diakomihalis 8-10.

The two met again after three years but the venue and event were different with a World Championships medal to fight for.

However, the result remained the same with the only difference being a 10-0 win via technical superiority for Yianni.

Earlier, at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, Bajrang on Saturday had already edged past two-time Worlds bronze medallist Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier from Cuba 5-4 in a close 1/8 bout despite suffering a head injury in the first period.

Heavily bandaged on the head during the medical time-out, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist managed to come out triumphant only to meet the American wrestler in the quarterfinal.

The injury apparently slowed down the three-time Worlds medallist as his opponent got four step-outs to take a lead of 4-0 after the first period.

Bajrang tried to bridge the gap in the second and final period but the two-time cadet world champ took him down, the decision was challenged by the Indian camp but got overturned.

The American again executed a takedown and had one more stepout to complete the win.

Incidentally, India’s Sujeet had beat Yianni a couple of months ago to claim 65kg gold at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, Tunisia.

Bajrang will now have a shot at the bronze medal as the American wrestler reached the final.

Meanwhile, Sagar Jaglan narrowly missed out on a medal in the 74kg weight category.

He won the first two bouts before losing the quarterfinal against the eventual finalist from the USA.

He then defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mongolia 7-3 in the repechage round to make it to the bronze medal contest.

However, Iran’s Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei proved to be too strong for the Indian in the bronze medal match.

