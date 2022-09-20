Under-14 World title in kitty, Ilamparthi targets GM norm

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: AR Ilamparthi won the U14 open gold in the World youth chess championship at Mamaia, Romania. The 13-year-old is studying in class 8th at Sree Sankara Bala Vidhyalaya Golden Jubilee School Pallikaranai. Ilamparthi seeded nine signed off with a fourth straight victory to tally 9.5 points.

After winning the first five rounds, Ilamparthi defeated Romania’s Filip Magold (11th round) who was his ninth victim to reach 9.5 points. Ilamparthi who had an ELO rating 2269, got 57 more points after his win at Romania. The studious and ambitious kid who idolises Gary Kasparov, despite jet lag took time off to chat with Express.

Excerpts:

How is it to win the world Under-14 crown?

It feels very good to win the world U-14 championship title. Earlier, I finished 4th place in U-8 (Brazil) and also U-10 (China) where I missed the podium by a whisker. So this title is special for me.

What were your expectations before the tournament?

I did not expect anything before the tournament. I just wanted to enjoy the game.

You had to win the 11th round against Filip Magold of Romania to bag the title How did you outsmart him?

I had an equal position out of the opening and at some point, he avoided a draw. He had time trouble and blundered.

How was your preparation for the event and what kind of pressure were you feeling in the final stages?

I prepared well both before and during the tournament. I felt a bit of pressure, but I tried my best to focus on the game.

From which age are you playing and who was your first coach?

I started learning chess at the age of 4.5 years and started playing tournaments as a 5-year-old. My first coach was Mrs Ravichandran of Mount chess academy. The foundation was laid by Mount Chess Academy coaches Mrs Ravichandran, Ravichandran Sir, Sugumar Sir and Mari Arul Sir. Then I was molded by SA Krishna Sir from Dakshin Chess Academy where I learnt the game in the depth of the chess

Who is your current coach and do you have a travelling coach?

When I was with SA Krishna sir, he used to travel with me for tournaments. Yeah, but not much coaching while in the tournament. Just used to give some tips. Yes, it’s good to have a travelling coach who knows our strengths and weakness. Now I have been working with GM Shyam Sundar Sir for the past six months. He has been instrumental in my winning the world U-14 title.

Do you like online chess tournaments and do you use chess engines?

I like online tournaments. Online tournaments are good as they help me improve my game and work on my weaknesses.

Next tournament you will be taking part and goal?

I will be participating in the Chhattisgarh GM tournament which starts on Monday (19th Sep). My short-term goal is to become a Grandmaster soon.

