Tanvi Khanna, Sunayna Kuruvilla move up in SRFI India Tour event

Two Indians, Tanvi Khanna (third seed) and Sunayna Kuruvilla (fifth seed) reached the women's singles semi-finals of the 4th HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai Leg 2022 squash tournament.

Published: 22nd September 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash player Sunayna Kuruvilla

Indian squash player Sunayna Kuruvilla at CWG 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Abhay Singh of India defeated compatriot Velavan Senthilkumar in four games to reach the men's singles semi-finals of the 4th HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai Leg 2022 squash tournament here on Wednesday.

Abhay Singh beat Senthilkumar 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9 in a 47-minute encounter to set up a semifinal clash with top-seed Yassin Elshafei.

In the women's event, two Indians - Tanvi Khanna (third seed) and Sunayna Kuruvilla (fifth seed) reached the last four. Kuruvilla posted an upset win over fourth-seed Haya Ali in four games.

The results of the quarter-finals are as follows:

Men's singles: Martin Svec (Czech-X2) beat Tomotaka Endo (Japan) 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; Khaled Labib (Egypt-X3) beat Mohamed Nasser (Egypt-X7) 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7; Abhay Singh (India-X4) beat Velavan Senthilkumar (Ind-X6) 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9; Yassin Elshafei (Egypt-X1) beat Rahul Baitha (Ind-X8) 11-6, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4.

Women: Kenzy Ayman (Egypt-X1) beat Urwashi Joshi (India-X7) 11-5, 11-5, 7-11, 12-10; Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) beat Menna Walid (Egypt-X6) 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5; Sunayna Kuruvilla (India-X5) beat Haya Ali (Egypt-X4) 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Salma Eltayeb (Egypt-X2) beat Amina El Rihany (Egypt) 11-7, 11-1, 11-4.

