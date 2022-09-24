Dilip Tirkey elected as Hockey India president, vows to take sport to greater heights

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former India captain Dilip Tirkey was elected Hockey India president on Friday. In fact, like him, all members were elected unopposed. Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand was elected the secretary general. Sekar J Manoharan of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu is the treasurer.

Tirkey’s CV as a player is more than impressive. He represented India at three Olympics and is a multiple Asian Games medallist. He will be the first player-president of HI. Tirkey said that he will ensure hockey reaches new heights in India under his command as an administrator. The hockey legend also said he will be focused on the upcoming men’s World Cup in 2023 as well as the next Olympics in 2024.

“Hosting back-to-back World Cup is a challenge. Odisha Government and Hockey India will work together to make it a memorable one for all,” he told this daily. This time, apart from Bhubaneswar, Rourkela will also host matches. “For me, it’s a matter of great pride that Rourkela is going to host such a big event,” he said. He said his priority will also be the next Olympics. “I will do my best so that our team brings laurels in the next Olympic Games.” The men’s team had ended a 41-year medal drought in Tokyo where they won a bronze.

Tirkey thanked HI for the smooth conduct of the elections. “Thanks @DrSYQuraishi & @FIH_Hockey for conducting smooth elections of @TheHockeyIndia. I will ensure that Indian hockey reaches new heights,” he tweeted. He was happy that it was an uncontested election and HI has reposed faith in him. “I am grateful that Rakesh Katyal and Bhola Nath Singh withdrew their president’s nomination,” he said.

According to the international hockey federation (FIH) letter tweeted by Tirkey, the FIH has acknowledged the election result. “We are pleased to observe that the Executive Board of Hockey India stands elected as has been put on the website of Hockey India and that the election was unanimous for all posts,” said the letter. “We are delighted that the election process has been completed and a democratic body is now in place. We extend our congratulations to Dr Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh and Sekar J Manoharan and look forward to working with them closely.”

The FIH also thanked the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for completing the election process and placing a democratically elected body in place.

