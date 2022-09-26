Home Sport Other

Determined to make big contributions in big events like World Cup: Gurjant 

The 27-year-old said the Indian team's immediate focus is the FIH Hockey Pro League beginning next month.

Published: 26th September 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey forward Gurjant Singh

Indian hockey forward Gurjant Singh (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Having played a vital role in India's silver medal-winning feat at the Commonwealth Games, national hockey team forward Gurjant Singh is now looking to make an at next year's FIH World Cup.

"I am glad that I was part of the silver medal-winning team at CWG. It's a huge honour for me to be an Olympic and CWG medal winner," Gurjant, who was part of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team in Tokyo, said in a release issued by Hockey India.

"However, I have noted down the points that I need to improve on and I am determined to make an even bigger impact in tournaments such as the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela," he added.

India is set to host the men's hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time jointly in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year and Gurjant hopes to get an opportunity of playing in front of the home crowd.

"Playing in the World Cup is every hockey player's dream. And I really hope I will be given the opportunity of playing the tournament at our home ground. There is always a great buzz and fanfare in Odisha and I am sure that the fans' support will motivate us to play at our best."

The 27-year-old said the Indian team's immediate focus is the FIH Hockey Pro League beginning next month.

"We are working very hard to put up a good show at the FIH Hockey Pro League. A good performance there will give us a huge confidence boost before the all-important World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. We are looking forward to the challenge and are determined to keep getting better as a side," he said.

India will face Spain and New Zealand in the FIH Pro League in Odisha from October 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hockey Gurjant Singh FIH Hockey Pro League
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp