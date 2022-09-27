Home Sport Other

Racing: Arjun Maini equals career best fourth in Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters

Indian racer Arjun Maini overcame tricky conditions to equal his best finish of fourth place in the penultimate round of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) Championship.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Maini

Indian Racer Arjun Maini. (Photo | Arjun Maini Twitter)

By PTI

SPIELBERG: Indian racer Arjun Maini overcame tricky conditions to equal his best finish of fourth place in the penultimate round of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) Championship here.

Arjun had qualified seventh but had to start 10th due to a penalty from the previous race.

The Sunday's race, which was completely wet, went much better and Arjun was able to bring the car across the finish line in the fourth spot.

Arjun pitted at the very end of the Pit Window to take a chance on the drying conditions and went out on slick tyres with 15 minutes left on the clock.

While he came out in P3, he fell back to P12 as the tyres were taking time to get heat into them.

Towards the last few laps, he was able to recover several positions to equal his personal best result in DTM which was achieved in the second round earlier this year.

In the standings, Arjun is placed 18th with 24 points. The last weekend of the DTM championship will be held at Hockenheimring between October 7-9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Maini Indian racer Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters DTM Championship
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp