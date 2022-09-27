Racing: Arjun Maini equals career best fourth in Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters

By PTI

SPIELBERG: Indian racer Arjun Maini overcame tricky conditions to equal his best finish of fourth place in the penultimate round of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) Championship here.

Arjun had qualified seventh but had to start 10th due to a penalty from the previous race.

The Sunday's race, which was completely wet, went much better and Arjun was able to bring the car across the finish line in the fourth spot.

Arjun pitted at the very end of the Pit Window to take a chance on the drying conditions and went out on slick tyres with 15 minutes left on the clock.

While he came out in P3, he fell back to P12 as the tyres were taking time to get heat into them.

Towards the last few laps, he was able to recover several positions to equal his personal best result in DTM which was achieved in the second round earlier this year.

In the standings, Arjun is placed 18th with 24 points. The last weekend of the DTM championship will be held at Hockenheimring between October 7-9.

