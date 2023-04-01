Home Sport Other

Spain Masters: PV Sindhu makes semi-finals; Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

The first game of the match was close, PV Sindhu won six straight points to end it and take the lead.

Published: 01st April 2023 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made the women's singles semi-finals at the Spain Masters 2023 BWF Super 300 badminton tournament after overpowering Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 21-17 in the quarters on Friday.

The first game of the match was close, PV Sindhu won six straight points to end it and take the lead.

In the second game, Blichfeldt challenged Sindhu and quickly built a 12-6 lead. However, the two-time Olympian from India tied the score at 16 all before winning the match in straight games.

It was Sindhu's sixth win over the Dane, whose only win over the Indian shuttler came at the Thailand Open two years back. Before the latest clash, the two players last met in the opening round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - a match which the Indian badminton player won.

PV Sindhu will play USA's Beiwen Zhang or Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out from the men's singles competition following an 18-21, 15-21 loss to top-seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his final eight fixture.

Former No. 1 Srikanth battled the Japanese shuttler head-to-head in the opening game and fell behind Nishimoto by one point, 16-17. Nevertheless, the Indian badminton player lost it at a critical moment, falling behind 1-0.

Srikanth, seeded fifth in the tournament, submitted the second game without much resistance, as Nishimoto wrapped up a win in a match that lasted for 41 minutes with ease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu badminton tournament Spain Masters 2023 BWF Super 300
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp