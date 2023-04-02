Home Sport Other

Sindhu marches into Madrid Masters final

This is a massive development for the Hyderabad shuttler, who is the No 2 seed in the event, given her recent run on world tour.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Things haven’t been easy for ace shuttler PV Sindhu this year and it wasn’t easy in Madrid on Saturday. Taking part in the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters 2023 — a Super 300 event on the BWF World tour, Sindhu had done well to put aside her recent miseries aside (a loss of form that saw her fall outside the top-10 ranking in the world ranking) and reach the semis.

The double Olympic medallist was thoroughly tested against Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in the last four stages. But she did just about enough to hold her nerves and post a 24-22, 22-20 win. This was her fourth victory in the event.

This is a massive development for the Hyderabad shuttler, who is the No 2 seed in the event, given her recent run on the world tour. Before this event, Sindhu — one of the most consistent players on tour over the years — had suffered three first-round exits and a second-round loss in four events on tour.

With the Olympic qualification period commencing on May 1, this could be a timely boost as the World No 11 looks to regain her form. Sindhu is the lone Indian survivor in the event. Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap were the other Indian shuttlers who were part of the women’s singles draw.

In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth had reached the quarterfinals before crashing out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Super 300 BWF World tour
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp