Home Sport Other

Weightlifter Ajith one step closer to enriching legacy of TN village

Fruit seller's son to represent the country in the Asian Championships scheduled in South Korea from May 3 to 13

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

N Ajith

Weightlifter N Ajith

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost a year ago, Tamil Nadu weightlifter N Ajith suffered a heartbreak. Despite clinching 73kg gold in the national championships, he failed in the selection trials held to pick up the Indian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Achinta Sheuli outperformed him to make it to the team and went on to pocket gold at the Birmingham CWG.  

Ajith returned to his village, Sathuvachari, in the Vellore district to iron out flaws. The tiny hamlet has given renowned weightlifters including Olympians like M Tamil Selvan and Sathish Sivalingam to the country and Ajith wanted the legacy to continue.  

"I worked at a local gym with my uncle N Baskaran. I also attended a few camps organised by my employer, Indian Railways. It helped as I beat Achinta in the 2022 Gujarat National Games before retaining the gold in the 2023 National Championships," Ajith told this daily.

The nationals gold meant he returned to the national camp at NIS Patiala where he, on Friday, made up for the loss he suffered a year back. He came out with flying colours in the trials held to select the national team for the Asian Championships scheduled in Jinju, South Korea from May 3 to 13. The continental championships are one of the five events a lifter has to compete in if he/she wishes to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Incidentally, the big event will be Ajith's senior international debut and he is excited about the opportunity as it will give him a chance to carry forward his village's legacy.

"My uncle Baskaran brought me back to the village from Bengaluru where we all were living. He motivated me to take up weightlifting at the age of 14. Had it not been for him, I would have been selling fruits with my father Narayana on the roadside in Bengaluru," said the 23-year-old Ajith.

At 17, he joined an SAI centre in Mayiladuthurai. There he honed his skills with coach S Shanmugavel, who is now secretary-general of the TN Weightlifting Association. "My uncle, who is a railway coach, took care of my family. He married my elder sister as my family shifted to the village from Bengaluru. My father's health deteriorated so he stopped working. It was my uncle who helped me with coaching, the requisite diet and the supplements I needed in the formative years. The good thing is I got a job with Indian Railways as a ticket collector so our financial woes are over now," the lifter added.

N Ajith (L) with his uncle N Baskaran

Ajith has a few goals in mind before the season begins. "My aim is to lift 150kg in snatch and 180kg in clean and jerk. I did that during training in Vellore. During the selection trials on Friday, I could lift only 141 and 170 in the respective sections but I hope to achieve the target by September before the Asian Games."

The competition will be tough if Ajith wishes to qualify for the Paris Games. The biggest competitor will be Sheuli. Another CWG gold medallist, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who competes in 67kg, may also change his weight category to 73kg to fulfil his Olympic dream. "It was never going to be easy. Achinta and me both will compete in the 73kg at the Asian Championships. Jeremy may also come in the weight category. It's good as the competition will help us all in getting better," Ajith signed off.

India team for Asian C'ships
Women: Mirabai Chanu 49kg, S Bindyarani Devi 55kg.
Men: Subham Todkar 51kg, Jeremy Lalrinnunga 67kg, Achinta Sheuli 73kg, N Ajith 73kg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Ajith 2023 National Championships
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp