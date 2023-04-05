Home Sport Other

Rugby: Former Springboks coach McIntosh dies aged 84

McIntosh coached South Africa in 1993 and 1994 before being fired after a series loss in New Zealand.

Former Springboks coach Ian McIntosh died aged 84 on Wednesday in a hospital near Durban from cancer

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Former Springboks coach Ian McIntosh died aged 84 on Wednesday in a hospital near Durban from cancer, his family told AFP.

"We lost Ian early today," a family member said. "Tributes have been pouring in. His kindness and passion touched a lot of people."

His successor Kitch Christie -- who died in 1998 -- led the Springboks to an emotion-packed World Cup title on home soil a year later.

McIntosh later renewed his involvement with the national team as a selector.

He coached the Sharks to their first Currie Cup title in 1990 and won the premier domestic competition three more times with the Durban-based franchise.

The Sharks honoured him two years ago by naming the main entry gate to their Kings Park ground after him.

Springbok legend Bryan Habana hailed McIntosh as "a truly remarkable man, mentor, coach, husband, father and human being.

"His passion and dedication to the game of rugby was beyond measure. His love for life and humour made a positive impact on all those who got the privilege to meet him."

Kobus Wiese, a 1995 World Cup-winning forward, said "Few men have left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives. His passion and commitment were legendary."

South African author Clinton van der Berg described McIntosh as "warm-hearted and acerbic, a supreme sage and storyteller who never took himself too seriously".

