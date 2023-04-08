WFI meetings on April 16, elections likely to be discussed

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council and executive committee meetings, which were called off in January after being directed by the sports ministry, will now be held at Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) on April 16. The meetings, which will be presided over by the WFI secretary-general VN Prasood, will be held on the sidelines of the 2023 Open National Senior Ranking Tournament and U-17 (Cadet) Boys Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women National Championships scheduled from April 16 to 18.

Among other issues, the federation is expected to discuss pending elections during the meetings. The tenure of the present office-bearers has already got over with its embattled president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ineligible to contest as he has served three terms.

"The meetings were scheduled on January 22 but we received a communique from the government to postpone it for four weeks in the wake of the probe initiated after wrestlers made allegations against the WFI and its chief. The period was later extended by two weeks. Now the WFI has resumed looking after the day-to-day functioning so we are holding the meetings," Prasood told this daily.

Notably, the ranking tournament was also stopped midway in January. By then, competitions in freestyle finished. The WFI will now hold competitions for Greco-Roman and women wrestlers, who had registered themselves for the ranking tournament in January.

As far as the cadet championship is concerned, the WFI in a circular to the affiliated units said, "The 2023 Under-17 [Cadet] Boys Freestyle, Greco-Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championship is being organized by UP Wrestling Association under the aegis of Wrestling Federation of India at Nandini Nagar, Gonda [UP] from 16th to 18th April 2023. You are requested to kindly get your team to ready for participation in the said Championship. The WFI understands that it is very short notice but the WFI has no choice but to resume its activities."

The WFI has already resumed its functioning including doing correspondence with the world governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW). It is learnt that the federation has also been asked to pay expenses incurred on the probe carried out by the oversight committee appointed by the sports ministry to investigate charges against the WFI president. It has also been asked to pay for the selection trials organised by the oversight committee to select the national team for the upcoming Asian Championships.

It is understood that some top wrestlers are not happy with the sports ministry's oversight committee's report on allegations levelled against the WFI president. If an audio clip doing the rounds is to be believed, a top wrestler is urging wrestlers to come together for another protest if need be.