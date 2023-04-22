Home Sport Other

WFI issues notice to freestyle wrestlers

The wrestlers in question were asked to present their versions before the federation on April 25. A report in this regard was carried by this daily on April 18.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Wrestling Federation of India.(Photo | Twitter)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Days after a report was published in this daily, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday issued notices to five freestyle wrestlers, who were stopped at Astana Airport last week for carrying a bunch of needles. The wrestlers in question were asked to present their versions before the federation on April 25. A report in this regard was carried by this daily on April 18.

“You have been directed to reach the WFI office at 3 PM on April 25 to present your versions. In case you are unable to remain present, the reasons for the same should be communicated in advance to the federation otherwise the WFI would be bound to take strict action against you,” read the notice, which is in possession of this daily, sent to the grapplers.

The wrestlers were returning from Astana, Kazakhstan after participating in the Asian Championships when a few of them were stopped after check-in as needles and syringes (apparently in bulk) were found in their baggage. They had to show invoices and since the needles were apparently not related to any banned or prohibited substances, the wrestlers were given the clearance to board the flight.

This daily had also spoken to a source from the SAI on the development. The source, who was with the team, had confirmed that the wrestlers didn’t violate ‘no needle policy’. “It’s true that the names of a few wrestlers were called out at the airport. The injections they were carrying along with the food supplements are not something that is banned by NADA. The problem was they were not carrying the bills.

The other wrestlers have the same products but they have the bills. The wrestlers in question have forgotten the bills at the hotel. They then called their hotel and the bills were found in their rooms. They requested the authorities for pictures of the bills and showed them after receiving them on their phones at the airport,” the SAI source had said.

However, the notice specifically mentioned the ‘no needle policy’ being implemented by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in the country. “The NADA has given all national sports federations the to implement the ‘no needle policy’.

Besides, the Sports Authority of India also supports the policy during national camps. Given the policy, the WFI has put a ban on all injections apart from those being administered by its doctors,” read the notice.

