Home Sport Other

Protesting wrestlers want WFI chief behind bars

Vinesh even claimed that the names of the wrestlers who had lodged police complaints have been leaked and Singh has now resorted to threats and even offered bribes.

Published: 26th April 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (C) with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia during the protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after top wrestlers welcomed all political parties, top leaders joined them at the protesting site in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Top wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat — even upped the ante against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges. Even as the case is being heard in Supreme Court, the wrestlers want Singh arrested. 

Vinesh even claimed that the names of the wrestlers who had lodged police complaints have been leaked and Singh has now resorted to threats and even offered bribes. She said that he is using Haryana Wrestling Association secretary general Rakesh and coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi to threaten the families of the women wrestlers, who have filed complaints against the WFI chief. Bishnoi, however, denied the allegation. “Brij Bhushan now knows the names of the complainants. The Delhi police have leaked the names to him. They are issuing threats. They are trying to break the victims and that’s why the delay in lodging an FIR,” Vinesh said.

The wrestlers have turned against the sports ministry as well. They felt they were let down by the ministry. On Monday they said they thought the sports ministry would give them justice but that did not happen. “We have faith in the judiciary,” said Vinesh. “If the Supreme Court takes everything related to this case under its wings and we are sure that no game will be played, only then we will leave the protest site.”
“If just an FIR is lodged, we will not go from here. He has to be put behind the bars. If he remains outside, we won’t be safe. How will we train, if he is roaming free?” Vinesh said.

Would they be content if the police file an FIR and begin investigation?  Vinesh said, “There are hundreds and thousands of FIRs against many people. But it is a question of justice. Only when we are sure that we will not be tricked will we end the protest, otherwise we are here.” On Monday evening, a top Sports Authority of India official went to meet the wrestlers and explain the situation. “I met them yesterday and had some discussion as well,” said Shiv Sharma, deputy director general, SAI. “I told them the sports ministry has taken action against the WFI. The IOA has been asked to form an ad hoc committee to manage the affairs of the WFI and even the election will be conducted by the ad hoc committee. The WFI will not have anything to do now.” The wrestlers said they will not rely on any mediator this time. 

Even ‘khap’ leaders joined the protest on Tuesday. Hooda spent about 35 minutes with the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, where the grapplers had started their protest in January, demanding the removal of WFI president.

Babita allegations

Babita Phogat claimed that fellow oversight committee member Radhica Sreeman snatched the final report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Bri Bhushan Sharan Singh from her before she could read the findings in full, a charge vehemently denied by the former sports administrator. “I had read just a few pages of the final report and I had some objections but Radhica Sreeman came and snatched the report,” Babita said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers Protest Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vinesh Phogat Sakshi Malik Bajrang Punia
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp