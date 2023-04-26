Protesting wrestlers want WFI chief behind bars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after top wrestlers welcomed all political parties, top leaders joined them at the protesting site in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Top wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat — even upped the ante against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges. Even as the case is being heard in Supreme Court, the wrestlers want Singh arrested.

Vinesh even claimed that the names of the wrestlers who had lodged police complaints have been leaked and Singh has now resorted to threats and even offered bribes. She said that he is using Haryana Wrestling Association secretary general Rakesh and coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi to threaten the families of the women wrestlers, who have filed complaints against the WFI chief. Bishnoi, however, denied the allegation. “Brij Bhushan now knows the names of the complainants. The Delhi police have leaked the names to him. They are issuing threats. They are trying to break the victims and that’s why the delay in lodging an FIR,” Vinesh said.

The wrestlers have turned against the sports ministry as well. They felt they were let down by the ministry. On Monday they said they thought the sports ministry would give them justice but that did not happen. “We have faith in the judiciary,” said Vinesh. “If the Supreme Court takes everything related to this case under its wings and we are sure that no game will be played, only then we will leave the protest site.”

“If just an FIR is lodged, we will not go from here. He has to be put behind the bars. If he remains outside, we won’t be safe. How will we train, if he is roaming free?” Vinesh said.

Would they be content if the police file an FIR and begin investigation? Vinesh said, “There are hundreds and thousands of FIRs against many people. But it is a question of justice. Only when we are sure that we will not be tricked will we end the protest, otherwise we are here.” On Monday evening, a top Sports Authority of India official went to meet the wrestlers and explain the situation. “I met them yesterday and had some discussion as well,” said Shiv Sharma, deputy director general, SAI. “I told them the sports ministry has taken action against the WFI. The IOA has been asked to form an ad hoc committee to manage the affairs of the WFI and even the election will be conducted by the ad hoc committee. The WFI will not have anything to do now.” The wrestlers said they will not rely on any mediator this time.

Even ‘khap’ leaders joined the protest on Tuesday. Hooda spent about 35 minutes with the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, where the grapplers had started their protest in January, demanding the removal of WFI president.

Babita allegations

Babita Phogat claimed that fellow oversight committee member Radhica Sreeman snatched the final report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Bri Bhushan Sharan Singh from her before she could read the findings in full, a charge vehemently denied by the former sports administrator. “I had read just a few pages of the final report and I had some objections but Radhica Sreeman came and snatched the report,” Babita said.

CHENNAI: A day after top wrestlers welcomed all political parties, top leaders joined them at the protesting site in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Top wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat — even upped the ante against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges. Even as the case is being heard in Supreme Court, the wrestlers want Singh arrested. Vinesh even claimed that the names of the wrestlers who had lodged police complaints have been leaked and Singh has now resorted to threats and even offered bribes. She said that he is using Haryana Wrestling Association secretary general Rakesh and coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi to threaten the families of the women wrestlers, who have filed complaints against the WFI chief. Bishnoi, however, denied the allegation. “Brij Bhushan now knows the names of the complainants. The Delhi police have leaked the names to him. They are issuing threats. They are trying to break the victims and that’s why the delay in lodging an FIR,” Vinesh said. The wrestlers have turned against the sports ministry as well. They felt they were let down by the ministry. On Monday they said they thought the sports ministry would give them justice but that did not happen. “We have faith in the judiciary,” said Vinesh. “If the Supreme Court takes everything related to this case under its wings and we are sure that no game will be played, only then we will leave the protest site.” “If just an FIR is lodged, we will not go from here. He has to be put behind the bars. If he remains outside, we won’t be safe. How will we train, if he is roaming free?” Vinesh said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Would they be content if the police file an FIR and begin investigation? Vinesh said, “There are hundreds and thousands of FIRs against many people. But it is a question of justice. Only when we are sure that we will not be tricked will we end the protest, otherwise we are here.” On Monday evening, a top Sports Authority of India official went to meet the wrestlers and explain the situation. “I met them yesterday and had some discussion as well,” said Shiv Sharma, deputy director general, SAI. “I told them the sports ministry has taken action against the WFI. The IOA has been asked to form an ad hoc committee to manage the affairs of the WFI and even the election will be conducted by the ad hoc committee. The WFI will not have anything to do now.” The wrestlers said they will not rely on any mediator this time. Even ‘khap’ leaders joined the protest on Tuesday. Hooda spent about 35 minutes with the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, where the grapplers had started their protest in January, demanding the removal of WFI president. Babita allegations Babita Phogat claimed that fellow oversight committee member Radhica Sreeman snatched the final report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Bri Bhushan Sharan Singh from her before she could read the findings in full, a charge vehemently denied by the former sports administrator. “I had read just a few pages of the final report and I had some objections but Radhica Sreeman came and snatched the report,” Babita said.