Home Sport Other

Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers against WFI chief, calls for 'quick action'

Ace javelin thrower Chopra, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said "it hurts" to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.

Published: 28th April 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday extended his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for "quick action" from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.

Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Ace javelin thrower Chopra, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said "it hurts" to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.

He tweeted, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen."

"This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Wrestling Federation of India Wrestlers sexual harassement Brij Bhushan
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp