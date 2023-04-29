Wrestlers protest: 'First victory' for grapplers; India's sporting stars react

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top wrestlers of the country finally had something to cheer about after the Delhi Police filed FIRs. However, until late they were still at the protest site and were weighing their future options.

One of the top wrestlers, Bajrang Punia claimed that the electricity in the area was disconnected. Appearing on an Insta live, he said they were left in the darkness. He claimed that the Delhi Police have said that “do whatever you can do, we will not allow any food or water.”

Earlier, after the Delhi Police told the apex court that they are going to file an FIR against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday, the wrestlers called it “the first step towards victory” and said they would continue with the protest until the BJP MP is removed from all the positions.

“This is the first step towards victory but our protest will continue,” Sakshi Malik told reporters.

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don’t trust the probe agency. “It (Police) might file a loose (proper) FIR. We will see, observe and then take a decision (on calling off the protest). He should be behind bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise, he will try to influence the investigation.”

Bajrang Punia thanked all the sportspersons who supported them. “Two Olympic gold medallists (Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra) have tweeted as they understand our pain being athletes. If the President of a Federation will be involved in such acts where will the athletes go? Strong action should be taken against him,” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said.

On Anurag Thakur’s assertion that the government backed the wrestlers and he spent 12 hours with them, Bajrang countered the Sports Minister by saying that, “Out of those 12 hours, Thakur was hardly present for 12 minutes during those interactions (during the January protest).”

The Indian sporting fraternity on Friday put its weight behind the protesting wrestlers with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra leading the way with a plea for “quick action”.

What stars say...

The sporting fraternity voiced their concerns over the ongoing issue in wrestling. Here’s a look.

Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower

As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.

Abhinav Bindra, Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration.

Nikhat Zareen, Boxing two-time world champ

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & Worlds medallists in this state. Sportspersons also serve the nation by bringing glory and laurels. I hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest.

Sania Mirza, India tennis ace

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them... if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too... this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations. I hope whatever the truth is justice is served... sooner rather than later.

Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer

It is extremely sad that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come out on the road today. It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice.

