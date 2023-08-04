Home Sport Other

Nellai Kings physio drafted in as replacement physio for Pakistan

Rajakamal, who has worked with Shyam Sundar Jayapalan (Sun Risers Hyderabad), was given the opportunity to work with the Green Shirts for the duration of the tournament

Published: 04th August 2023 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rajakamal Sivashanmugam and Sreejesh

Rajakamal Sivashanmugam (Right) with ex-Indian captain and goalkeeper Sreejesh.(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the touring Pakistan hockey team boarded the flight to Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy, they had multiple problems. One, their main coach, Shahnaz Sheikh, had some visa problems so he couldn't travel. They got around that problem by elevating Muhammad Saqlain to that role with added backroom support of Rehan Butt. They had no workaround over the other issue. Their physio had also run into visa problems. So, they had to get creative. They opened some back channels and managed to secure a Chennai-based physio, Rajakamal S.

Rajakamal, who has worked with Shyam Sundar Jayapalan (Sun Risers Hyderabad), was given the opportunity to work with the Green Shirts for the duration of the tournament and he had no hesitation in answering the call of duty.

"I was informed about the job just one day before the first match (against Malaysia)," he told the media after their second encounter against South Korea on Friday. "They had come without a physio. I had worked with the state hockey team and worked with Nellai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Because I was working as a sports physio currently, I got the option. It's very comfortable here, they are all making me feel at home."

ALSO READ | Penalty corners our strength, says Hardik Singh after India's thumping win over China in Asian Champions Trophy

When asked about the differences in being a physio in a sport like hockey as compared to cricket, he said: "Hockey is a short duration game, with higher intensity. Cricket doesn’t have such a high intensity. There are more possibilities of contusion injuries like fractures and dislocations. Cricket isn’t like that. There are also collision injuries possible here."  

Chances are that their real work starts post game, like Rajakamal mentions. "Last night, after we finished, I finished my physio work around 12:30 in the night. I had a lot of treatments to do, those procedures are going for a while."

He also mentions that professionalism will be the name of his game when India faces Pakistan next Wednesday. "I don’t support anyone, I’m only thinking about players coming through the games without injuries."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajakamal S Rajakamal Sivashanmugam Sreejesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp