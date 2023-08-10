Home Sport Other

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan no match for Harmanpreet & Co

They will hope that they can repeat some of those dance moves when they face Japan in the semifinals on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Pakistan in the last league game of the tournament. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the final hooter cut through the late evening air inside the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the scoreline had a sense of authority to it. India 4-0 Pakistan. In terms of the recent history of this rivalry, the final result didn’t flatter the hosts.

After a slightly tacky start when Pakistan thought they scored only for it to be cruelly taken away — unfairly in the eyes of their coach Muhammad Saqlain who wasted little time in lashing out — the hosts grew into the contest.

In recent times, they have tended to be more measured in their approach. On Wednesday, they didn’t bother with that. Against a Pakistan outfit who betrayed their inexperience on a number of occasions, they ran at them, created lots of scoring chances and walked away worthy winners.  

Watching it all was a capacity crowd whose last experience of an India vs Pakistan match in hockey was the 2005 Champions Trophy (the hosts won that 3-2). Unlike the other days when the crowd was quiet and half full, they were tuned in from the get-go. You could sense that something was brewing days ago when the organisers had run out of tickets. And it lived up to the billing as fans started walking towards Gandhi-Irwin Road a good four hours before the game. 

Vendors also set stalls outside the stadium as they tried to move cheap replica jerseys of the Indian team (they are frequently present outside MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wallajah Road and Bells Road during Indian Premier League and other international cricket matches). It was the first time they had all descended in such huge numbers this week.  

Inside the stadium, too, there were a lot of people who came in sporting India jerseys of various sporting disciplines. As soon as Harmanpreet Singh scored just before the end of the first quarter, the tension lifted and the dance moves started in the gallery. They will hope that they can repeat some of those dance moves when they face Japan in the semifinals on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan Hockey India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp