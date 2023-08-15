Eager to improve endurance and speed: Boxer Nishant ahead of Asiad test  

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: He's young, he's hungry and more importantly, he packs a hefty punch. Rising star Nishant Dev's boxing aptitude is indisputable but he's yet to be tested thoroughly. His confidence has risen after a medal in the World Championships earlier this year, but he's mindful that he's far from a finished product. With Hangzhou Asian Games in mind, Nishant is intent on upping his endurance and speed.

"I'm working on my shortcomings that were evident during the Worlds. I need to work more on my endurance and my speed. In the final round, we tend to get tired and throw slow punches. I'm eager to improve on that aspect of my game right now. I want to maintain high intensity levels until the last minute of a bout," Nishant says. He's been doing heavy running and shadow boxing in recent sessions to achieve the same.

It's evident that the youngster from Haryana is open to ideas and hungry to add more to his skills inside the ring. At the aforementioned Worlds, he had put up a formidable show to return with a bronze medal. What's more compelling is the fact that just last year, he was staring at an uncertain future after undergoing a surgery (shoulder injury). That injury had come after a promising show during the 2021 World Championships, where he had stunned some big names before losing his quarterfinal bout.

"Post surgery (2022), I was training in IIS. My friends, family and coaches supported me a lot. They pushed me saying 'Injuries are just part of the game'. Given the support around me, I also pushed myself a great deal. My goals are quite massive so setbacks like that does not deter me," the light middleweight pugilist (71kg) recounts.

Nishant regained his health just in time for the national championships (December 31, 2022-January 6, 2023) before making history in the world meet. "I was just focussed on recovering and winning the nationals in December. I did the same. The Worlds medal was my first. It was a big positive for me," the 22-year-old, who is supported by JSW Sports, says.

Having turned things around, he's now knocking on the door of one of his primary goals — qualifying for the Paris Olympics. The Asiad will be the first quota event for the boxers. "I want to give my 100 per cent during the Asian Games and win a quota. The next chance will be quite late. I want to work hard and get it done early as possible so that I can train with a free mind for the Olympics," he says.

One person who has been a constant support in life so far is his father Pawan Dev, who used to take him for coaching classes during his salad days at Karan Stadium in Karnal district. After getting inspired by his uncle, who used to box in Germany, he took up the gloves for the first time in 2008. "My father used to take me to training early in the morning until my training used to get over. He's been a massive influence in my life," Nishant, who was later inspired by Manoj Kumar's gold medal during the Commonwealth Games in 2010, says.

Nishant also looks up to his idols — Floyd Mayweather Jr and Muhammad Ali (two giants who are synonymous to the sport) — for inspiration. "I have read about them as well and learned about the struggles they have endured. Those things motivate me," Nishant, who also has a liking towards gaming and music, says.

The Asiad-bound boxers were due to return to training on Monday after a week-long break. Boxers from Russia and the Philippines were recently in India as part of a multinational camp. "We had quality training. We had three sparring sessions and it was really productive," Nishant says. Asiad promises to be an exciting watch with hunger-filled boxers like Nishant in the picture.

