Chennai racing circuit launched

The 3.5-km layout located around the Island Grounds in the heart of the city, will host the first-ever night race in Asia.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

TN sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (C) launched Chennai Formula Racing Circuit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After creating and establishing a historic Hyderabad street circuit, which successfully held the first Indian Formula E Championship, Indian Racing League is all set to create history as it launched the Chennai Street Circuit for the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The much-awaited Street Circuit, only the second in India was launched by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development here on Wednesday. Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) roped in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the two crucial partners, to collaborate with RPPL, the promoter of Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship.

The 3.5-km layout located around the Island Grounds in the heart of the city, will host the first-ever night race in Asia. The Chennai Formula Racing Circuit is set to host the six-team F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League’s last leg on  December 9 and 10, later this year, where drivers from Indian and abroad will take part. Ens

