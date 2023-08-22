Home Sport Other

Chess World Cup 2023: From boy to man, Praggnanandhaa's tie-break dance into final vs Carlsen

At the fag end of a marathon semifinal that had gone into the third day, the 18-year-old had the finish line in sight: literally and metaphorically.

Published: 22nd August 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

R Praggnanandhaa beat Fabiano Caruana in tie-break of World Cup on Monday.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There's something magical about witnessing sporting history as it unfolds in real-time.

Drama. Possibilities. Comparisons.

In an instant, the moment is sold to all and sundry but the purity remains.

At roughly 9.01 PM on Monday, R Praggnanandhaa joined one of the most exclusive of Indian sporting clubs — only Indian, Viswanathan Anand, had featured at the Candidates — after he engineered a sensational takedown of Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks. 

At the fag end of a marathon semifinal that had gone into the third day, the 18-year-old had the finish line in sight: literally and metaphorically. In one smooth motion, he advanced the pawn from A7 to A8, exchanging it for a queen. It was akin to a general ordering their troops for one final assault to defeat a wounded enemy. Caruana may have as well given up the ghost. He did just that a few moves later to hand the Indian the decisive advantage in the second of the two sets of rapid tie-breaks. It was enough for the teenager to advance to the World Cup final against Norway’s Magnus Carlsen. 

It’s just a reward for the boy who became a man (he turned 18 during the event) in this record-breaking ascent of his. After two relatively soft-ball match-ups to get his tournament after a smooth start, he had to dig deep to eliminate Hikaru Nakamura in a shorter time control tiebreaks. He also survived a bum-clenching third day against friend and compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the quarterfinal. 

It could have gone so wrong for the Tamil Nadu player had Caruana correctly calculated a massive opening during the middle game in the first batch of tie-breaks. But the higher-rated US player made an error in judgement. From there, Praggnanandhaa, who becomes one of the youngest players to feature in the final in its history, recovered lost ground to maintain parity as Caruana veered off course.

Over the course of the last three weeks, he has beaten World No. 3 and World No. 2.

His next task?

Beating the World No. 1. 

WATCH | Praggnanandhaa's coach on what makes the Indian Grandmaster special

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praggnanandhaa chess FIDE World Cup Magnus Carlsen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp