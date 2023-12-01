Duggal bags snooker title

By Express News Service

Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal added the junior boys’ snooker title to the junior billiards crown that he won last week in the 90th National Billiards and Snooker Championships held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Duggal beat Mayur Garg of Gujarat 4-1 in the final.

Balamurugan advances

Manipur’s Khelendrajit Yengkhom struggled past Raghuraam Prakasam of Tamil Nadu even as junior paddler Balamurugan Rajasekaran, also from TN, beat Harshit Kumar from Bihar 3-2 as the main draw events in men singles got underway in the fourth UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium Vijayawada on Thursday.

Karthikeyan, Kavyashree win

S Karthikeyan and Kavyasree of AKG won the state championship title for 2023-24 in the men’s and women’s categories as they stunned second-seeded Preyesh and top-seeded Selena Deepti respectively. State teams in various categories will be selected shortly by the TTTA.

Pranshanthini shines

K Pranshanthini of Dolphin Sports Academy won the girls’ U-12 badminton championship at the CSSC Avadi Cluster Inter-School Tournament held recently at Sudarsanam Vidyaasram School. She beat P Aradhya 11-7, 11-5 in the final. She is being coached by CS Prem Kumar and K Jaya Kumar at the DSA.

