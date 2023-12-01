Home Sport Other

Duggal bags snooker title

Duggal beat Mayur Garg of Gujarat 4-1 in the final.

Published: 01st December 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Snooker

Representational Image

By Express News Service

Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal added the junior boys’ snooker title to the junior billiards crown that he won last week in the 90th National Billiards and Snooker Championships held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Duggal beat Mayur Garg of Gujarat 4-1 in the final.

Balamurugan advances

Manipur’s Khelendrajit Yengkhom struggled past Raghuraam Prakasam of Tamil Nadu even as junior paddler Balamurugan Rajasekaran, also from TN, beat Harshit Kumar from Bihar 3-2 as the main draw events in men singles got underway in the fourth UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium Vijayawada on Thursday. 

Karthikeyan, Kavyashree win

S Karthikeyan and Kavyasree of AKG won the state championship title for 2023-24 in the men’s and women’s categories as they stunned second-seeded Preyesh and top-seeded Selena Deepti respectively. State teams in various categories will be selected shortly by the TTTA.

Pranshanthini shines

K Pranshanthini of Dolphin Sports Academy won the girls’ U-12 badminton championship at the CSSC Avadi Cluster Inter-School Tournament held recently at Sudarsanam Vidyaasram School. She beat P Aradhya 11-7, 11-5 in the final. She is being coached by CS Prem Kumar and K Jaya Kumar at the DSA. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snooker Table Tennis Badminton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp