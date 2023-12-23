Bajrang's decision baffles Kadyan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when Bajrang Punia decided to return his Padma Shri (2019), the Wrestling Federation of India announced the dates for the all-important senior nationals in January-February next year. Bajrang was stopped before reaching the Prime Minister's residence to return the award. In an emotional letter, he reasoned out the decision.

However, the whole episode has left Bajrang-backed senior vice-president, Devender Kadyan a little baffled. He was among the two candidates elected in the 15-member office bearers list. Prem Chand Lochab, former secretary of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) was elected the secretary.

Hailing from Haryana, Kadyan, also a BJP leader is considered close to Bajrang and was also associated with the protest the wrestlers launched against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in January. He came to know about the decision of Sakshi Malik, an integral part of the protest, to quit wrestling through the media and even met her personally in the national capital after being elected. "I met Sakshi in the evening but by then she had already addressed the press conference and announced her decision to quit wrestling in protest," Kadyan told this daily.

Affirming that he tried to convince the 2016 Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi to rethink her decision, Kadyan was caught completely off-guard by the decision made by Bajrang on Friday. "I dropped Bajrang home in Sonepat yesterday after the election. We talked about various issues during the journey. He looked unhappy but he didn't tell me that he was thinking of returning the Padma Shri award. I am hurt by his decision. I am trying to contact him but to no avail. We are family friends," Kadyan added.

As it transpired, the duo along with Satyawart Kadian, Sakshi's husband, held a meeting with senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the evening. Priyanka went to meet them at Sakshi's residence.

Meanwhile, terming it a new beginning, Kadyan emphasised on the need to have patience. "At least they should have shown some trust in me. It's not the time to make such a big decision. Instead, the wrestlers should focus on the sport as the coming year will be very important for them. They should have replied to their critics and detractors on the mat. I assured them that they would be welcomed into the fold. The WFI will be transparent. I also need some time to understand the functioning of the federation."

Kadyan said he is ready to request the newly-elected executive committee of the WFI to take the initiative and welcome all the protesting wrestlers to the fold. "I will talk to other members of the WFI and request them to bring these wrestlers back in the fold. If possible, we will also talk to them personally to ensure the easy passage." He might be hurt but ready to lend advice if that can help.



Secy not aware of decisions

Even as the WFI on Friday announced to hold the Senior National Wrestling Championship in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra from January 28 to 30, secretary-general Lochab asserted he was not kept in the loop as far as the decisions of the WFI are concerned.

Interestingly, the WFI held a meeting of it office-bearers in a hotel in New Delhi soon after the election and cancelled all decisions taken by the ad-hoc committee, that managed the sport in the absence of the WFI. The prominent decisions, that were shelved, are the hosting of senior nationals by the RSPB in Jaipur in the first week of January and the Olympic selection criteria. The federation also decided to host U-15 and U-20 nationals in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh from December 27 to 30

"I am not aware of these decisions. As per the WFI constitution, all these things have to go through the secretary but that didn't happen," Lochab told this daily.

The WFI reportedly also wrote to the United World Wrestling, the world governing body, to lift the suspension imposed by it. Lochab claimed unawareness of the move as well.

Lochab has also written to Sanjay Singh saying a few state units have objected to decisions made by the WFI. A copy of the letter has also been marked to the Indian Olympic Association. He, however, didn't comment on the decisions made by Sakshi and Bajrang.

