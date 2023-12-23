Home Sport Other

Sports minister unveils  Khelo India YG mascot

The 6th edition of the Youth Games event promises to be an exciting one and is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 31.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, unveiled the official logo, jersey, mascot, and theme song of the Khelo India Youth Games at a glittering function in Chennai on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by five-time world champion Grand Master Viswanathan Anand, Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi, badminton ace Joshna Chinappa, and hockey Asia Cup bronze medallist S Mareeswaran. The Khelo India Youth Games has emerged as a significant platform for young talents to showcase their skills and compete at the national level.

The 6th edition of the Youth Games event promises to be an exciting one and is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 31. Thakur was pleased to unveil the mascot named “Veera Mangai”. The mascot is replica of a former Tamil queen warrior.  

Udhayanidhi, Tamil Nadu sports minister, pointed out how the Tamil Nadu government has been promoting sports and has been organising successfully various international events in several sports disciplines. 

