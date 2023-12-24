I'm done with wrestling, says ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he is "done" with the sport and the newly-elected body will now take care of it as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Brij Bhushan's comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following the Sports Ministry's suspension of the WFI till further orders.

The basis of the suspension was WFI's "hasty announcement" of organizing the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

ALSO READ | Haven't received any letter yet: Sanjay Singh opens up on WFI suspension

The ministry also said the new body was working under "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

"Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling in India, it has to be done by the new elected body," Brij Bhushan told PTI.

"I have nothing to do with the sport now. I have other responsibilities to focus now. I will be away from the politics of this sport," he added.

Brij Bhushan is a sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The top wrestlers of the country -- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik -- had led the agitation against Brij Bhushan after accusing him of sexual harassment against female grapplers.

Bajrang returned his Padma Shri award to the government on Friday in protest over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief. On Thursday, Sakshi Malik quit wrestling for the same reason.

ALSO READ | Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri over WFI president's election

It has been learned that the ad-hoc panel, which was led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, will be asked to manage the affairs till the suspension is lifted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he is "done" with the sport and the newly-elected body will now take care of it as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year's Lok Sabha elections. Brij Bhushan's comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following the Sports Ministry's suspension of the WFI till further orders. The basis of the suspension was WFI's "hasty announcement" of organizing the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Haven't received any letter yet: Sanjay Singh opens up on WFI suspension The ministry also said the new body was working under "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code. The WFI elections were held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins. "Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling in India, it has to be done by the new elected body," Brij Bhushan told PTI. "I have nothing to do with the sport now. I have other responsibilities to focus now. I will be away from the politics of this sport," he added. Brij Bhushan is a sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. The top wrestlers of the country -- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik -- had led the agitation against Brij Bhushan after accusing him of sexual harassment against female grapplers. Bajrang returned his Padma Shri award to the government on Friday in protest over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief. On Thursday, Sakshi Malik quit wrestling for the same reason. ALSO READ | Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri over WFI president's election It has been learned that the ad-hoc panel, which was led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, will be asked to manage the affairs till the suspension is lifted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp