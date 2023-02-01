Home Sport Other

Babita Phogat joins oversight committee to probe allegations against WFI president

Formed by the Sports Ministry, the oversight committee is carrying out an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of WFI and its chief.

Published: 01st February 2023

Wrestler Babita Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Days after the sports minister announced the oversight committee, the ministry on Tuesday made a notable change in its composition. In an extraordinary development, the top wrestlers, who were protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief, got their way as former international wrestler Babita Phogat was added to the committee.

The wrestlers including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat had earlier said that the Oversight Committee was formed by the sports ministry without their knowledge. There were indications that they were not happy with the development. It is understood one of their demands was the inclusion of Babita in the committee.

For the record, Babita is a cousin of Vinesh and sister-in-law of Bajrang. According to a press release issued by the SAI media team, Babita, who is also a BJP member, has been added to the panel of the OC formed by the sports ministry to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). "The Oversight Committee is also doing an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as levelled by prominent sportspersons," added the release. However, there is no legal person on the list as of now.

Babita now becomes the sixth member of the Oversight Committee, headed by Khel Ratna awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Khel Ratna awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, ex-Executive director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Interestingly, the wrestlers had told the IOA that they would not attend their hearing as the ministry has constituted a panel. After this development, it needs to be seen if the IOA panel would function at all.

