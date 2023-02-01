Not all wrestlers board Croatia flight

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as a few of their teammates left to compete in the Zagreb Open Ranking Series, three wrestlers all competing in the Olympic weight categories have to head back to SAI Centre in Sonepat on Monday night. The reason they didn't get the visas for Croatia, which became a Schengen nation this year, on time. All of them have won medals in international events either at age group or senior level in the last few years.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday night said, "The visas of wrestlers going to the 1st Ranking Tournament in Croatia are being stamped. 22 out of 45 visas have already been stamped. The MEA played an active role in speaking to the Croatian Government today (Monday) again and the Croatian Embassy in Delhi is fast-tracking the process.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been in constant touch with the Croatian Embassy through MEA to ensure that visas are obtained in time for the wrestlers to participate. It is still working hours in Croatia so it is expected that all visas will come through," read the statement.

Bouts in six weight categories 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 86kg of men's freestyle wrestling are scheduled on the opening day i.e Wednesday. As the trio's bouts are scheduled for Monday, they were asked to return to Sonepat. It was learnt that out of 22, who got visas on Monday, 16 (4 freestyle & 3 women wrestlers, 4 coaches, 3 referees and 2 support staff) left the same night. The other six are Greco-Roman grapplers, whose competitions are on Saturday and Sunday.

"Sending them to Croatia makes no sense now as even if they leave with the remaining batches, they would not be able to compete. That's why they have been asked to return to the Sonepat centre and resume training," said a source in the know of the development. Incidentally, these are the wrestlers, who had given their biometrics while applying and did not have Schengen visa earlier.

The women's wrestling competition is scheduled to begin on Thursday with the bouts in 50kg and 55kg weight categories. It was learnt that around nine wrestlers and support staff have not got their visas till Tuesday midnight. The teams are scheduled to leave in batches.

