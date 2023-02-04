Shubhankar Sharma top Indian in Saudi International golf tournament

By PTI

KAEC: Shubhankar Sharma was the top Indian and one of the four to make the halfway cut at the USD 5 million Saudi International golf tournament here.

Besides Sharma (67-69), the other Indians who survived the 36-hole cut, which fell at even par, were Shiv Kapur (67-71), Rashid Khan (70-70) and Anirban Lahiri (71-69).

Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-70), Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-73) and Veer Ahlawat (76-72) missed the cut. Some of the big names and Major winners, including Cameron Smith (73-69), missed the cut. The others missing the cut were Bubba Watson (76-66), Phil Mickelson (70-71), Bryson DeChambeau (72-75).

Dustin Johnson had earlier pulled out of the event. Mexico's Abraham Ancer added a four-under-par 66 to his first round 63 to stay in the lead. He is now 11-under par at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. He is one shot ahead of American Cameron Young, who shot 65.

Australian Marc Leishman (64), Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Louis Oosthuizen (67) from South Africa are tied for third, three behind the leader.

Thailand's teen amateur Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat carded a 66 and is a stroke further behind Australian Lucas Herbert, who came in with a 65.

Defending champion Harold Varner III from the United States made a strong move, carding a 66 and is six back from Ancer.

KAEC: Shubhankar Sharma was the top Indian and one of the four to make the halfway cut at the USD 5 million Saudi International golf tournament here. Besides Sharma (67-69), the other Indians who survived the 36-hole cut, which fell at even par, were Shiv Kapur (67-71), Rashid Khan (70-70) and Anirban Lahiri (71-69). Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-70), Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-73) and Veer Ahlawat (76-72) missed the cut. Some of the big names and Major winners, including Cameron Smith (73-69), missed the cut. The others missing the cut were Bubba Watson (76-66), Phil Mickelson (70-71), Bryson DeChambeau (72-75). Dustin Johnson had earlier pulled out of the event. Mexico's Abraham Ancer added a four-under-par 66 to his first round 63 to stay in the lead. He is now 11-under par at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. He is one shot ahead of American Cameron Young, who shot 65. Australian Marc Leishman (64), Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Louis Oosthuizen (67) from South Africa are tied for third, three behind the leader. Thailand's teen amateur Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat carded a 66 and is a stroke further behind Australian Lucas Herbert, who came in with a 65. Defending champion Harold Varner III from the United States made a strong move, carding a 66 and is six back from Ancer.