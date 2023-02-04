Home Sport Other

Shubhankar Sharma top Indian in Saudi International golf tournament

Besides Sharma (67-69), the other Indians who survived the 36-hole cut, which fell at even par, were Shiv Kapur (67-71), Rashid Khan (70-70) and Anirban Lahiri (71-69).

Published: 04th February 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Shubhankar Sharma (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KAEC: Shubhankar Sharma was the top Indian and one of the four to make the halfway cut at the USD 5 million Saudi International golf tournament here.

Besides Sharma (67-69), the other Indians who survived the 36-hole cut, which fell at even par, were Shiv Kapur (67-71), Rashid Khan (70-70) and Anirban Lahiri (71-69).

Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-70), Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-73) and Veer Ahlawat (76-72) missed the cut. Some of the big names and Major winners, including Cameron Smith (73-69), missed the cut. The others missing the cut were Bubba Watson (76-66), Phil Mickelson (70-71), Bryson DeChambeau (72-75).

Dustin Johnson had earlier pulled out of the event. Mexico's Abraham Ancer added a four-under-par 66 to his first round 63 to stay in the lead. He is now 11-under par at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. He is one shot ahead of American Cameron Young, who shot 65.

Australian Marc Leishman (64), Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Louis Oosthuizen (67) from South Africa are tied for third, three behind the leader.

Thailand's teen amateur Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat carded a 66 and is a stroke further behind Australian Lucas Herbert, who came in with a 65.

Defending champion Harold Varner III from the United States made a strong move, carding a 66 and is six back from Ancer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhankar Sharma Saudi International golf tournament
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp