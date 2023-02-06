SAI, NRAI review preps ahead of crucial events

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year could be a monumental one for many Olympic aspirants. In the lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian shooters will be intent on finding their range, especially when the stakes are high and the pressure is mind-numbing. With that in mind, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) are looking to ensure that all the shooters’ preparations are carried out in a proper manner to get the best out of them.

With the shooters set to take part in ISSF World Cup (February 17-24) in Cairo, they have been preparing for the same at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in New Delhi since February 3 under the watch of foreign coaches and national coaches. “SAI officials had visited the squad hotels on Saturday and also undertook a virtual meeting with coaches and athletes on Sunday, to ascertain their comfort with the facilities provided,” a NRAI release on Sunday stated.

“At the meeting, the shooters have informed that their stay was comfortable and the quality of food was also good. SAI also offered the shooters to be shifted to the Dr. KSSR hostel, but the shooters have categorically stated that their stay was comfortable at the hotel and that they would continue their accommodation in the hotels provided.”

This initiative could be a timely boost for the shooters who have found the Olympic stage to be their kryptonite. It goes without saying that it’s extremely hard to conquer at the Olympic stage but the shooters have shown they can rub shoulders with the best with some notable performances in elite competitions like World Cups and World Championships in recent years. Also, the sport has become more popular with many youngsters taking up the sport and dominating the field like never before. However, the shooters have failed miserably in the last two Olympics. That is one key reason why such an initiative is being undertaken.

“While concurring with the views expressed by SAI post the review, the NRAI also stated that this was the first time that the world’s best SCAT simulators were being used for every individual athlete to ensure the best possible technical training. World renowned Canadian Sports Psychologist Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, who is also the HPD, and a team of four-five psychologists were also taking care of the mental aspects of the game...,” the release stated.

Indian shooters have earned three quotas so far and will have a chance to add more during the Asian Championships and the World Championships later this year. There will be more qualifying events in 2024 as well.

