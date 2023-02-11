Jehan amped up about Formula E experience

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

It has been more than a decade since an Indian driver lined up on a Formula One grid. Not since Narain Karthikeyan in 2012 has an Indian managed to reach the highest stage in motorsports.

Jehan Daruvala is perhaps the only realistic candidate to end this drought over the next few years. The former Force India Academy driver has been on the cusp of the big league for a few years now - 2023 will mark his fourth straight season in Formula 2. His chances seemed a lot brighter when, in 2020, he was drafted to the Red Bull Junior Team, a programme which gave the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen their starts. However, 2023 began with his release from the programme following two straight seventh-placed finishes in Formula 2.

Daruvala, though, is in no mood to give up on his F1 dream. “I am proud of the career I’ve had so far,” he says. “I’ve had the privilege of racing in some seriously competitive categories against some of the best drivers in the world and I think I’ve acquitted myself quite well. I’ve won in every category I’ve raced in, from go-karts all the way to Formula Two and now I’m on the cusp of a new chapter in my career as Formula E reserve for Mahindra Racing.

“As far as Formula One is concerned, there are only 20 seats on the grid,” Daruvala says. “There have been years when as many as three or four drivers from the F2 field have graduated to F1. This year, only one driver from last year’s F2 field will be making the step up. That said, my tests with McLaren last year showed that I am ready for F1. I am one of the few drivers who have the points needed to be eligible for an F1 super license and if the opportunity of an F1 drive does come up in 2024 then I am sure that I will have the support of everyone to represent the country there.”

This year, Daruvala will line up for MP Motorsports, who had the championship winning car in the 2022 F2 season. Daruvala will head into the season with a wealth of experience that few on the grid can rival. That showed as he set the second-fastest time in pre-season testing. “Personally, I think I can be quite satisfied with my own performances as I definitely feel like I raised my game,” Daruvala says.

He will have additional duties in Formula E this season, as Mahindra Racing’s reserve driver. It is an experience Jehan is looking to learn from. “Formula E is a very exciting championship to be a part of, especially as the cars are getting faster,” says Jehan. “This year’s new Gen 3, for instance, will be capable of touching speeds of 320 km/h. So when I got the opportunity to sign up as a reserve with Mahindra Racing and as an Indian driver representing an Indian team, it was a no-brainer for me. The experience so far has been positive. I’ve spent a lot of time with the team at its factory in England and I was also at the track supporting the team at the second round of the season in Saudi Arabia.”

Formula E Championship: Round 4 in Hyderabad (2023 Hyderabad E-Prix).Qualifying and Race on Saturday.

