Home Sport Other

Chennai may host international hockey meet in 2023

Hockey India officials on a two-day inspection of Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, where maintenance work is on

Published: 17th February 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The hockey stadium in Chennai is undergoing maintenance work | Ashwin Prasath

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: International hockey may return to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium for the first time since 2008. Fifteen years after the city hosted a bilateral series against Belgium, the city, according to people in the know, is in the running to conduct an important international event.

To this end, a two-member Hockey India (HI) is on a two-day inspection of the site. It's believed they will pass on the finer details to the state government apropos refurbishment of the stadium that's already started. 

"Yes, two people from Hockey India are here," an official in the know of proceedings told this daily. 'They are here for an inspection today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Stadium work is going on (a big 'maintenance work, inconvenience caused is regretted' board greets people in the stadium). Talks are going on."

Chief coach job vacancy closed

Meanwhile, HI has officially closed the job application for the chief coach of the men's senior national team. They had invited applications as soon as Graham Reid signalled his intention to leave office following a disappointing World Cup campaign last month. They have also closed the application for support staff including scientific trainer and analytical coach. India's next assignment is the Pro League matches in the country next month.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International hockey Hockey India Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp