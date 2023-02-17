Chennai may host international hockey meet in 2023

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: International hockey may return to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium for the first time since 2008. Fifteen years after the city hosted a bilateral series against Belgium, the city, according to people in the know, is in the running to conduct an important international event.

To this end, a two-member Hockey India (HI) is on a two-day inspection of the site. It's believed they will pass on the finer details to the state government apropos refurbishment of the stadium that's already started.

"Yes, two people from Hockey India are here," an official in the know of proceedings told this daily. 'They are here for an inspection today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Stadium work is going on (a big 'maintenance work, inconvenience caused is regretted' board greets people in the stadium). Talks are going on."



Chief coach job vacancy closed

Meanwhile, HI has officially closed the job application for the chief coach of the men's senior national team. They had invited applications as soon as Graham Reid signalled his intention to leave office following a disappointing World Cup campaign last month. They have also closed the application for support staff including scientific trainer and analytical coach. India's next assignment is the Pro League matches in the country next month.

