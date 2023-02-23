Home Sport Other

Bengaluru Tennis Open: Ramkumar in doubles quarters

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ramkumar Ramanathan and Francesco Maestrelli entered the doubles quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2023 with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia here on Wednesday.

Sinclair and Zekic had replaced Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund after they withdrew from the event.
Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth also booked their berth in the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over SD Prajwal Dev and Parikshit Somani. Another India player Arjun Kadhe, in the company of Max Neuchrist of Austria, also reached the last eight, with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Petr Nouza and Andrew Paulson of the Czech Republic.

In singles, top-seeded Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei moved into the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over fellow countryman Yu Hsiou Hsu.

Results (Singles, Round of 16): (1) Chun-Hsin Tseng beat Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4), Harold Mayot beat (3) Ryan Peniston 7-6 (5), 6-0, James McCabe beat Marc Polmans 7-5, 7-5, Hamad Medjedovic beat Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

