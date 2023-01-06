Four evasion cases, bridge player in NADA’s ADDP list

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: Not always do we hear about three wrestlers evading dope tests and a bridge player testing positive for banned substances. The updated list of the National Anti-Doping Agency’s anti-doping disciplinary panel has revealed that bridge player Arvind Vaidya tested positive for diuretics/masking agents Chlortalidone, which is used to treat high blood pressure. He has been suspended for two years as per World Anti-Doping Agency Code. The list has added 16 athletes from various sports. Two medallists at nationals among five tested positive in athletics.

What seems intriguing is the evasion of dope tests by wrestlers. According to the ADDP list, three wrestlers evaded tests and were suspended for four years under WADA article 2.3.

Grapplers Ayush, Kritika Jamwal and Gurmeet Singh are the perpetrators and going by the ADDP dates they had evaded testing on the same day. According to the 2.3 rule of WADA, “Refusing, or failing without compelling justification, to submit to Sample collection after notification as authorized in applicable anti-doping rules or otherwise evading Sample collection.”

The Wrestling Federation of India has recently said that it will be strict against doping and even formulated a plan to track dope cheats during competitions.

The wrestlers were not alone. Another case of evasion was by a kabaddi player Ankit Beniwal, who was slapped with a four-year ban. What could be embarrassing for the Athletics Federation of India, is that five more athletes have tested positive for banned substances. Young long distance runners Harendra Kumar and Amit Jangir have failed dope tests. Harendra has tested positive for Darbepoetin (DEPO), a drug whose use has been on the rise of late in the country. He has been handed a four-year ban. Amit returned positive for morphine and has been banned for two years. The two had finished first-second in 5000m at the senior national athletics held at Chennai.

Three other athletes who tested positive are Arif Ali (Higenamine — stimulant), Ashish Kumar (Furosemide — diuretic) and Aveesh Kumar Prithvi Pal (Toremifene/SERM). They have been banned for two years by the disciplinary panel.

There are three powerlifters — Abhijeet Gurav, Sachin Betkar, Kiran Devidas Sanas – who tested positive for the same steroid (stanozolol), while powerlifter Mamta Devi tested positive for a cocktail of drugs — Mephentermine/Trenbolone/Drostanolone. All four have been banned for four years. The ineligibility period for the three lifters is from 04.01.2019 (something that occurred three years ago).

There is a case of peptide hormone as well — judoka Atul Kumar tested positive and was banned for four years.

Boxer Jaskaran Singh tested positive for Trenbolone/Tamoxifen and incurred a four-year ban.

The Anti-Doping Appeals Panel has upheld three decisions taken by the ADDP on athletes Antima Kumari and Aditi Rajesh Bugad and on wrestler Deepak Poonia.

