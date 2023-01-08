Saloon racer K E Kumar dies following crash at national championship in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unfortunate turn of events, KE Kumar, 59, an experienced and well-respected racer died at a hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the car slid across the track and landed on its roof. Going by recordings available on social media (taken from live footage), the car came in contact with another before sliding off the track and turning turtle. The remaining races were called off.

Even the organisers confirmed that the incident occurred when Kumar’s car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race this morning. The late driver had decades of experience in saloon cars. According to rules, the car needs to fulfil safety norms like having a roll cage and strong belts.

This could be the first time that a racer, competing in a national level meet, has succumbed to injury in Chennai. The statement said that the race was immediately stopped (red flag) and he was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance. Vicky Chandhok, the chairman of the event, said in the statement, “It is the most unfortunate incident.

Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.” He added that the FMSCI and the organisers MMSC have launched an investigation.

CHENNAI: In an unfortunate turn of events, KE Kumar, 59, an experienced and well-respected racer died at a hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the organisers, the car slid across the track and landed on its roof. Going by recordings available on social media (taken from live footage), the car came in contact with another before sliding off the track and turning turtle. The remaining races were called off. Even the organisers confirmed that the incident occurred when Kumar’s car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race this morning. The late driver had decades of experience in saloon cars. According to rules, the car needs to fulfil safety norms like having a roll cage and strong belts. This could be the first time that a racer, competing in a national level meet, has succumbed to injury in Chennai. The statement said that the race was immediately stopped (red flag) and he was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance. Vicky Chandhok, the chairman of the event, said in the statement, “It is the most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.” He added that the FMSCI and the organisers MMSC have launched an investigation.