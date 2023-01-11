Javelin thrower Shivpal’s ban reduced to one year

Home Sport Other

The latest update on the NADA website says that the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has reduced the ban to one year with effect from 21-10-21.

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh. (File Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, who tested positive for steroids Methandienone in 2021 and was banned for four years by National Anti Doping Agency’s disciplinary panel, is free to compete this season.

The latest update on the NADA website says that the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has reduced the ban to one year with effect from 21-10-21. This means Shivpal can be part of national camp and can compete in national and international events as well.

The appeals panel has accepted his explanation that the supplement he had taken was contaminated. The ‘appellant’ (Shivpal Singh) was represented by advocates Vidushpat Singhania and Parth Goswami, both experts in cases related to sports. 

According to the ADAP document, Shivpal argued that “the Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) was not intentional rather it occurred due to consumption of fake/contaminated supplement, namely, Prime Testo Booster, which was duly disclosed by him in the doping control form at the time of testing.”
